Vinton County Dogs of the Week
Apr 27, 2023

Buddy is a younger dog, a Curr, who is very well mannered make someone who likes to hunt a great dog.

Layla is senior female dog super is super sweet, housebroken, unknown age but definitely a senior dog. She needs a good home!

Dogs are awesome. Everybody knows it! So maybe consider adopting one of these dogs from the Vinton County Dog Pound. They are brother and sister! Adoption fee is $30. For more information, contact (740) 596-9285.
