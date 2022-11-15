MCARTHUR – Vinton County EMS Director Roni McQuirt asked the county commission about the possibility of offering EMS employees a pay increase.
Vinton County EMS Seeks Pay Raise
By Miles Layton Editor
MCARTHUR – Vinton County EMS Director Roni McQuirt asked the county commission about the possibility of offering EMS employees a pay increase.
During Tuesday’s commission meeting, McQuirt said EMS employees generally receive an annual 2 percent annual raise, perhaps more every third year.
McQuirt said base pay is $10.50 per hour for an EMT, $11.50 per hour for an Advanced EMT and $13.50 per hour for a paramedic, so she wants the base rate changed.
“We are requesting a raise beyond the 2%. Due to our base rate being so low, we can’t get people to apply,” she said.
McQuirt said because neighboring counties pay more, EMS workers seek jobs elsewhere.
EMT Randee Deal added, “We can’t keep employees with what we pay them now.”
County Commission President Tim Eberts said when the EMS prepares its annual budget for the commission to consider, it should include a pay raise.
“We’ll see what we can do,” he said.
In related news, because several EMS vehicles are out of service due to the need for repairs, the county is relying on three vehicles to get the job done, McQuirt said. Vinton County EMS covers 411 miles of territory, not including transportation to hospitals in neighboring counties.
“We have three trucks that are up and running OK, but all of those have very high mileage, and we have three trucks that are in need of major repairs. One of the three that needs repairs also has issues loading patients,” McQuirt said. “We have two new trucks ordered but have no date of when they will be in, and it has been a year plus since they were ordered – September of 2021 is when they were ordered.”
In other news, Mandy Pratt spoke to the commission about her efforts to assist some dogs she said were malnourished. Pratt said when she went to check a rental property she owns on Pelfrey Road, she discovered the tenants, who she would soon evict, had neglected the dogs.
Because of laws regarding trespassing, Pratt said she asked the county’s dog warden Laurie Cardillo what she could do to assist the dogs until she could evict the tenants.
Pratt said Cardillo responded that state code does not allow a dog warden to do animal welfare checks. Pratt said Cardillo told her to contact the Sheriff’s Office and/or the county commission for assistance.
Pratt said because “animals have no voice,” she wants to fix the system “that’s broken.”
After the commission meeting, the Vinton-Jackson Courier reached out to Cardillo for comment.
“What I told her is, I’m not a humane agent and to contact the sheriff's department again who referred her to me and that the sheriffs department could contact the commissioners for further information on that,” she said.
