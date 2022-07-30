Dairy Feeder
• Coltie Coker, Grand Champion Dairy Feeder; Club Mound Hill Farmers; Parents: Annie and Chuck Coker
• Brayden Jamison, Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder, Grand Champion Senior Showmanship, Career Exhibitor; Club: Barnyard Critters; Parents: Marla Remy and Jim Jamison
• Kylie Smith, Rate of Gain Dairy Feeder; Club: Barnyard Critters; Parents: Carl and Bobbie Smith.
• Alexis Mullins, Grand Champion Novice Showmanship; Club: Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; Parents: Terry and Debbie Mullins
• Tristan Sword, Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship; Club: Mound Hill Farmers; Parents: Lacey Sword
• Gavin Sword, Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship; Club: Mound Hill Farmers; Parents: Lacey Sword
• Maddie Caudill, Reserve Champion Novice Showmanship; Club: Jungle Gang; Parents: Amy and Cory Caudill
Market Turkey
• Lakota Mace, Grand Champion Market Tom Turkey; Club: Vinton County FFA; Parents: Bethany Mace and Shane Brown
• Lakenna Mace, Grand Champion Market Hen Turkey; Club: Countryside Ranch Hands; Parents: Bethany Mace and Shane Brown
• Eli Lambert, Reserve Champion Market Tom Turkey, Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship; Club: Allensville Moonshiners; Parents: Erin and Bill Lambert
• Lakolt Mace, Reserve Champion Market Hen Turkey; Club: Countryside Ranch Hands: Parents: Bethany Mace and Shane Brown
• Ava Hurst, Grand Champion Novice Showmanship; Market Hen Turkey; Club: Allensville Moonshiners; Parents: Elizabeth and John Hurst
• Eric Dalton, Grand Champion Junior Showmanship Market Hen Turkey; Club: Creola Creek Crew; Parents: Scott and Jennifer Sexton
Market Hog
• Parker Mock, Grand Champion Market Hog, Reserve Senior Showmanship; Club: Hamden Engineers; Parents: Jessica and Jason Mock
• Brynn Macke, Grand Champion Junior Showmanship; Club: Mound Hill Farmers; Parents: Megan and Darin Macke
• Olivia Case, Grand Champion Novice Showmanship; Club: Allensville Moonshiners; Parents: Amanda and Craig Case
• Brantlee Haybron, Reserve Novice Showmanship; Club: Barnyard Critters; Parents: Rachelle McNichols and Matt Haybron
• Braxton Pratt – hog garnered a record sale of $11,000 so that as gold medal in any body’s book – Club: Town and Country Hillbillies; Parents: Mickie Pratt
Market Chickens
• Carsen Jones, Grand Champion Market Chickens; Club: Town and Country Hillbillies; Parents: Megan and Michael Jones
• Rylee Ousley, Reserve Champion Market Chickens; Club: The Kids Next Door; Parents: Kelli and JD Ousley
• Lyssa Binz, Grand Champion Senior Showmanship, Ultimate Poultry Showman; Club: Barnyard Critters; Parents: Laura Binz
• Shyann Holcomb, Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship; Club: Hamden Engineers; Parents: Becky and Matt Holcomb
• Robert Howell, Reserve Champion Novice Showmanship; Club: Town & Country Hillbillies; Parents: Samantha and Adam Howell
• Trinitty King, Vinton County Fair Queen; Club Hamden Engineers; Parents: Tammy White and Donald Stein; Memory serves this editor correct, her chicken was sold for $800
Market Steer
• Scout White, Grand Champion Market Steer, Grand Champion Senior Showmanship, Ultimate Beef Showman; Club: Mound Hill Farmers; Parents: Lisa and Ron White
• Ryleigh Ashmore, Reserve Champion Steer, Showman of Showman Winner; Club: Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; Parents: Stacy and George Ashmore
• Austin Faught, Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship; Club: Mound Hill Farmers; Parents: Lavonda and Travis Faught
• Aubree Thompson, Rate of Gain Market Steer, Grand Champion Novice Showmanship; Club: Jungle Gang: Parents: Amber and Anthony Thompson
• Anaka Snider, Reserve Champion Novice Showmanship; Club: Mound Hill Farmers; Parents: Carrie and Jason Snider
Market Rabbits
• Braiden Bay, Grand Champion Market Rabbit, Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship; Club: Mound Hill Farmers; Parents: Brandi and Michael Robarge/Brent Bay
• Adellyn Reffitt, Reserve Champion Market Rabbit; Club: Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; Parents: Sharisa and Jacob Ross
• Casandra Mayers, Grand Champion Showmanship, Ultimate Rabbit Showman, Career Exhibitor; Club: Jungle Gang; Parents: Laura and Blair Mayers
• Lydia Mayers, Grand Champion Junior Showmanship; Club: Jungle Gang; Parents: Laura and Blair Mayers
• Payton King, Grand Champion Novice Showmanship; Club: Hamden Engineers; Parents: Tammy White and Donald Stein
• Sophia Mayers, Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship; Club: Jungle Gang; Parents: Laura and Blair Mayers
• Quinn Ervin, Reserve Champion Novice Showmanship; Club: Mound Hill Farmers; Parents: Josh & Ashley Ervin/Allison Story-Ervin
Market Lambs
• Hunter Mulhern, Grand Champion Market Lamb, Reserve Junior Showmanship; Club: Jolly Farmhands and Swan Hillbillies: Parents: Andrew and Jessie Mulhern
• Phoenix Lackey, Rate of Gain Market Lamb, Reserve Champion; Club: Dirty Boots Gang; Parents: Dannielle and Shane Lackey
• Alex Hollingshead, Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship; Club: Creola Creek Crew; Parents: Joseph and Misty Hollingshead
• Madisen Fannin, Grand Champion Senior Showmanship, also First Attendant for Vinton County Fair Queen’s Court; Club: Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; Parents: Elizabeth Davitt and Michael Fannin
• Emma Davitt, Grand Champion Novice Showmanship; Club: Jolly Farmhands/Swan Hillbillies; Parents: Elizabeth and Robert Davitt
Market Goats
• Cassidy Graham, Grand Champion Market Goat, Grand Champion Junior Showmanship; Club: Vinton County FFA; Parents: Janie and Matthew Graham
• Bryson Graham, Grand Champion Novice Showmanship; Club: Jungle Gang; Parents: Janie and Matthew Graham
• Gracie Acord, Reserve Junior Showmanship; Club: Dirty Boots Gang; Parents: Scott and Dawn Acord
• Alyssa Beckner; Grand Champion Senior Showmanship, Ultimate Goat Showman; Club: Allensville Moonshiners: Parents: Shannon Schorr and James Beckner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.