Vinton County Fair signs company to provide rides

Ego Amusement has signed on to provide rides for the Vinton County Fair. Photo shows fairgoers enjoying the rides at the fair in 2022.    

 File photo/APG Media

MCARTHUR — Vinton County Fair had a hiccup or two signing an amusement company to provide carnival rides, but by God's grace, the matter was resolved so that everything will work out during fair week.  


  

Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments