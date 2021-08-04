The Vinton County Health Department received $4,179 in grant money from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA) as part of a statewide litter cleanup campaign.
The health department plans to use the money to help educate Vinton County’s elementary schools on the importance of recycling, with another portion of the grant going toward the county’s clean-up days, according to Environmental Health Director Lori Simonton.
With the grant being taken off the table last year due to the pandemic, this is the first time the department has received the grant in the last four years, Simonton said.
“A lot of places that get this grant are the larger cities, and they’re doing large-scale recycling programs — hundreds of thousands of dollars,” she said. “We just got a small grant to do a few small things.”
Simonton said the health department will also hold a recycling-themed poster contest for students to participate in. There will be prizes for everyone, including Earth Day stickers, erasers and bracelets, Simonton added.
Still, Simonton noted that open dumping by private individuals is a bigger problem in Vinton County than littering.
“If they don’t have trash pick-up, they’ll just go out and dump it over the hill, or mostly a wooded area where it’s not going to be seen,” Simonton said.
“However, this grant will only permit us to clean up on public property, so that’s why we’re doing a litter clean-up.”
The funding is a part of over $6.1 million in litter prevention grants issued statewide by the OEPA.
