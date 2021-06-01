McARTHUR — Early on Memorial Day, residents of Vinton County gathered at Elk Cemetery in McArthur to commemorate those from the area that lost their lives while fighting in foreign wars. A total of 101 soldiers were named during the ceremony while the American Flag flew at half-mast.
The ceremony began with a flag procession beginning at the Vinton County Courthouse. Marching in the procession was the VFW Post 5299 from McArthur, members of the Boy and Girl Scouts including members of Troop 5091, and the Vinton County High School Marching Band. The group marched from the courthouse to Elk Cemetery where the program continued.
The Star Spangled Banner, courtesy of the VCHS Marching Band, played as the flag was lowered to half-staff. Onlookers saluted and held their hands over their hearts as the National Anthem floated over the cemetery.
Tom Neal stood at a podium and gave opening remarks, stating “We have come here to remember and honor those who have done their duty and never asked for anything in return other than to be respected and remembered for doing their duty protecting our freedom and way of life.”
He emphasized that the meaning of Memorial Day is to remember those who didn’t come home. Vinton County Common Pleas Court Judge James Salyers then took the mic to address the crowd.
Salyers told the story of Army Specialist Cindy Beaudoin, a young woman attending the University of Connecticut and who’s National Guard unit was called into active duty during the Gulf War. Beaudoin was living with scoliosis at the time and was given the option not to be deployed with her unit.
When asked by a friend if she was going to go, the daughter of a Vietnam Veteran said, “Of course I’m going, silly. I couldn’t let my best buddy go off alone.”
Cindy Beaudoin was killed in action on Feb. 28, 1991, just hours after then President George H. W. Bush declared a cease-fire. In a letter to her family, Beaudoin said, “I did not come here to be a hero. I came here because my country needed me to be here.”
Salyers spoke on how it is policy makers decision to enter war and not that of those out fighting. He continued stating the reasoning behind conflict aren’t always clear such as in World War II but that the price of war is still painful.
The story of the Lebrecht brothers was told to the crowd, a tale of two Jewish brothers who with their parents escaped Nazi occupied Germany only to then join the war effort as Americans. Both Ferdinand (Ferdi) and Alfred would lose their lives to the very regime they escaped only three weeks apart from each other.
“The price of war can be unbelievably painful. But we can always offer our support. We can wear the poppy. We can place flags and wreaths at their graves. We can donate to charities that provide for their families. And we can look at their surviving brothers and sisters in arms and say ‘Thank you for your service’”, stated Salyers.
Judge n. Robert Grillo once again read aloud the names of the 101 Vinton County residents who gave their lives so that those of us at home could be free. Those names are as follows:
from World War I;
- PVT Russell Harvey Allison of the US Army
- PVT William Bond of the US Army
- PVT Grover Cleveland Cassill of the US Army
- PVT Pearl Howard Cherry of the US Army
- PVT Roy Edward Dicken of the US Army
- PVT Fletcher McKinley Earnheart of the US Army
- CQM Elmer John Fitzpatrick of the US Navy
- PVT Joseph Freeman of the US Army
- PVT James Gabriel of the US Army
- PVT Marion Gheer of the US Army
- PVT Pearl Hutchinson of the US Army
- 1LT Thomas Purley Johnston of the US Army
- PVT William E. Long of the US Army
- PVT Asa M. McKinley of the US Army
- PVT Jesse McMannis of the US Army
- PVT William L. Reeves of the US Army
- PVT Claude Lindsey Seitz of the US Army
- PVT Charles H. Simmons of the US Army
- PVT Forest Eagle Thompson of the US Army
- PVT Fred James Tripp of the US Army
- PVT Corbet Waldron of the US Army
- PVT Taylor Walker of the US Army
- PVT James S. Ward of the US Army
- PFC Isaac Clyde Wyckoff of the US Army
- PVT Robert Wallen Wyckoff of the US Army
from World War II;
- PVT William E. Allman of the US Army
- PFC Harley E. Barney of the US Army
- T5C Gayland P. Betts of the US Army
- F2C James B. Boring of the US Navy
- CPL Max A. Brown of the US Army Air Force
- SSG Orin D. Brown of the US Army
- SSG Harry T. Bowen of the US Army Air Force
- SGT John W. Calvin of the US Army
- PVT Ezra O. Camp of the US Army
- S1C James A. Canode of the US Navy
- S2C Cecil H. Castor of the US Navy
- 1LT Arthur E. Christian of the US Army Air Force
- PVT Glen Coleman of the US Army
- PFC James A. Colley of the US Army
- PFC Donald R. Cottrill of the US Army
- PVT James W. Dayton of the US Army
- PFC Robert J. Dearth of the US Army
- PVT Denver Diltz of the US Army
- F1C Gilbert F. Dixon of the US Navy
- SGT Jackson L. Garrison of the US Army Air Force
- PVT Howard E. Graves of the US Army
- PFC Howard O. Gregory of the US Army
- Norman F. Griffith of the US Army
- PVT Ray H. Hartley of the US Army
- PVT Billie Hawk of the US Army
- 1LT Calvin S. Heinlein of the US Army Air Force
- PFC George F. Hill of the US Army
- PFC Lawrence Hoctor of the US Army
- SGT John K. Horrocks of the US Army
- RDM3 Worley Huston of the US Navy
- PVT Kenneth L. Inboden of the US Army
- PFC John A. Karns of the US Army
- PVT Robert F. Krape of the US Army
- T5C William J. Lewis of the US Army
- PVT Chester L. Lightfoot of the US Army
- 1LT Jim E. Miller of the US Army Air Force
- PVT Edward M. Mosley of the US Army
- CPL Austin Napper of the US Army
- PFC Leland Norton of the US Army
- PVT Reuben C. Patrick of the US Army
- PFC Virgil L. Remy of the US Army
- PFC Well Y. Reynolds of the US Army
- CPL Finley A. Rice of the US Army
- STK3 Joseph B. Runyan of the US Navy
- 1LT Thomas S. Sharp of the US Army Air Force
- PFC Paul E. Snider of the US Army
- PVT Philip F. Sorrell of the US Army
- SSG Hulbert J. Swaim of the US Army Air Force
- PFC Wayne W. Thomas of the US Army
- PVT Jack Thompson of the US Army
- PFC Tennyson R. Waldren of the US Army
- SSG Curtis E. Walker of the US Army
- S2C Dale E. Zimmerman of the US Navy
from the Korean War:
- PVT Eugene C. Castle of the US Army
- A3C William M. Dearth of the US Army Air Force
- PVT Sanford W. Fouty of the US Army
- PFC Cecil C. McCoy of the US Army
- P1C Robert A. Newman of the US Army
- PVT Delmar Patton of the US Army
- PFC Ernest L. Rinehart of the US Army
- PVT William F. Shifflet of the US Army
- PVT Homer L. Wright of the US Army
Wreaths for Gold Star families, the VFW Post 5299, the VFW Post 5299 Auxiliary, the American Legions Post 303 and AMVets were presented and placed in front of the flag prior to the ceremony beginning. A 21-gun salute by members of the VFW Post 5299 took place with a VCHS Marching band member following with a playing os Taps, a traditional bagel call played at military funerals.
A final prayer lead by Aaron Madowski finished out the program as he asked God to watch over the families left behind after the death of a service-member.
Salyers concluded his earlier remarks with a statement regarding what can be done going forward, “Can we do more to create a country that is worthy of such sacrifice? Can we insist that our policy makers always consider the true cost of their decisions and only send men and women to war when all other options have been fully considered? War often is not the best American policy but the heroes produced by war are the best of America.”
