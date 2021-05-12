McARTHUR — After a year plus of isolation and social distancing, Ohioans were finally given the chance to let their hair down at the 36th Annual Wild Turkey Festival in McArthur. The weekend was chock full of food, fun, live entertainment, and the first taste of normalcy since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The question of whether a festival was even possible was up in the air for quite some time. With health orders limiting the number of people allowed to gather to ten signed by Governor Mike DeWine back in April 2020, this put a hold on the festival for that year.
However, the Wild Turkey Festival came back with a vengeance in 2021, with the committee pushing through with plans to hold the festival following confirmation by the governor on April 5 that there would no longer be capacity limits for outdoor events.
This sudden change only a month before the festival was set to begin posed a challenge for the committee, as they still had finalization plans to account for with a much shorter timeframe.
With COVID-19 still being present, Wild Turkey Fest looked a little different than previous years. Despite the rescinded limit on outdoor gatherings, other COVID-19 restrictions remained.
Prior to the festival on May 4, a post made on the Wild Turkey Festival Facebook page stressed the importance of setting an example and proving that festivals will be able to be held safely this summer. It stated, “As the first OFEA Festival being held since the onset of the pandemic, our health plans and how we implement them will be under the microscope. To be frank, if we fail to promote and practice public health and safety, other fairs and festivals later in the year may be curtailed. On the other hand, we can be the model for fairs and festivals moving ahead.”
According to the festival guidelines posted throughout the festival grounds, mask wearing and social distancing would be practiced at all times on festival grounds, gatherings of more than six people were discouraged, and festival staff, volunteers, vendors, entertainers, and visitors would perform daily health assessments and stay home if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Despite of these guidelines, sightings of masks were rare for much of the festival, and social distancing was fairly nonexistent. There was essentially no way of enforcing the guidelines, either, as having a “mask police” was not required of the festival per Gov. DeWine’s new guidelines.
The health order stated that for large gatherings “organizers and managers should conduct the event in a way that discourages individuals from sitting or standing close together in buildings or on other parts of the grounds or premises.”
When seating was arranged for the festival, it was socially distanced and within the guidelines, but without a mode of enforcement, there wasn’t much stopping festival attendees from bringing their own chairs and sitting however close they pleased to each other.
A visible violation of these rules came around the time of the 2021 Wild Turkey Festival Queen crowning as photos of the crowd show what could be described as a sea of maskless faces with only a handful of attendees following posted masking guidelines.
By press deadline, The Courier had reached out to multiple members of the festival committee looking for feedback on the festival but had not received a response.
Beyond the crowded crowning event, there weren’t many other large gatherings descending upon the festival. While live entertainment such as karaoke contests and musical acts including McArthur’s own Red Planet were held, the crowds were smaller in comparison to the Queen’s pageant results.
Other musical guests included Eric Atkinson, a Nashville recording artist and native of The Plains, return performer the Michelle Robinson Band from Cincinnati, The Nostalgics Big Band, an 18 piece big show band from Lancaster, and The Chase Band.
Opening ceremonies included the cutting of the ceremonial ribbon by the Vinton County High School Girls Varsity Basketball team alongside the 2019 Wild Turkey Festival Queen Sydnee Knox and her First and Second Attendants McKenzie Radabaugh and Taylor Moore. The Vinton County High School Marching Band got the party going with a rousing performance to open the festival.
The queens weren’t the only ones getting in on the pageant fun as younger members of Vinton County competed for the titles of Little Mister Gobbler and Little Miss Gobblerette on Sunday, May 9. In the end, the crowns went to Zander Payson Lerum and Grayson Olivia Albright.
A baby contest was held following Little Mister Gobbler and Little Miss Gobblerette with winners from each of the following categories: zero to six months, six to twelve months, twelve months to eighteen months, eighteen months to twenty-four month, and twenty-four months to thirty-six months. Winners for each category were:
- 0-6 months
- girls: 1st place Renex Dodrill, 2nd place Brital Hanson
- boys: 1st place Luxton Amerine, 2nd place Kohen Lambert, 3rd place Zoan Judd
- 6-12 months
- girls: 1st place Graylyn Gambill, 2nd place Brooklyn Nelson, 3rd place Kenzly Kight
- boys: 1st place Braxton Fowler, 2nd place Jaxton Fowler
- 12-18 months
- girls: 1st place Syann Wright, 2nd place Skylar Coleman, 3rd place Zynlee Day
- boys:1st place Holden Halley, 2nd place Xander Amodio, 3rd place Airren Judd
- 18-24 months
- girls: 1st place Reece Cartee, 2nd place Joslyn Stewart
- boys: 1st place Theo Owings, 2nd place Mack Azbell
- 24-36 months
- girls: 1st place Addison Collier, 2nd place Harper Johnson, 3rd place Paislee Plummer
- boys: 1st place Beau Pinson, 2nd place Ely Workman Jr, 3rd place Zane Judd
For all of the musically talented adults, multiple karaoke contests were held the first night of the festival with ladies’, men’s, and local categories. The winners of the ladies’ contest, from third to first, were Brandie Davis, Jewel Lavigne and Alana Fell. For the men, from third to first, the winners were Matt Hines, James Gillum and Jason Baer. Brandie Davis came out on top in the local competition with Sandra Francis winning second and Dustin Francis taking home third place.
An inaugural cornhole tournament was held bright and early on Saturday with team Po Dunk Marines, consisting of Tim Thompson and Mike Skeen taking the win after beating Austin Long and Corey Dye of the Cornholios.
Queens and their courts from other local festivals took the time to grace us with their presence following a Queens luncheon at Central Elementary School sponsored by Bill and Ann Garrett. The royalty then traveled to the festival main stage where they introduced themselves and encouraged everyone to attend their festivals.
A Grand Parade was held through the streets of McArthur on Saturday evening with first responders, pageant contestants, veterans, the Shriners Hillbillies, and the Vinton County High School Marching Band in attendance.
On top of all the mazing events detailed above, we can’t forget the Wally’s Midway Rides featuring a Fun Slide, Tilt O’ Whirl, Funhouse, and much more. Fair food was also a highlight of the festival with one concession claiming “we’ll deep fry anything!” Delicacies ranging from deep fried Oreos, PopTarts, hand dipped corn dogs, fair fries, and more were a staple of the festival.
Editor’s note: On a more personal note, I would like to thank the Village of McArthur, the Wild Turkey Festival Committee, and everyone else involved with making the festival happen for making my first Wild Turkey Festival experience one I’ll never forget.
