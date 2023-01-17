Vinton County Law Enforcement Log

Vinton County Sheriff's Office activity report for the weekend of January 12 through January 15:
January 12
0258: Deputies received a complaint of an aggressive dog on North Market Street in McArthur.
0805: Deputies responded to State Route 327 in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries.
0827: Deputies responded to a medical emergency on Fitzpatrick Road.
0845: Deputies took a report at the Hamden Dollar General in reference to a fake $10 bill.
0908: Deputies responded to a residential burglary alarm on Harkins Chapen Road
0915: Deputies received a complaint of a reckless driver on State Route 160. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe anything.
1139: Deputies assisted the Ohio Department of Agriculture with a search warrant on Huston Road.
1415: Deputies responded to State Route 327 in reference to an assault.
1512: Deputies arrested William Dilsaver on Cottrill Road in reference to the assault that occurred on State Route 327. Dilsaver was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
1813: Deputies delivered a death notification on Eagle Mills Road.
1831: Deputies responded to Duncan Square in reference to a burglary. The complaint was determined to be false.
2158: Deputies responded to State Route 683 in reference to guns being fired.
January 13:
0336: Deputies responded to the Vinton County Fairgrounds in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
0748: Deputies responded to an alarm drop at Shriver's Pharmacy in McArthur. Everything was okay.
1402: Deputies received a complaint of sexual assault involving a minor. The incident is currently under investigation.
1430: Deputies responded to North High Street Wilkesville in reference to a dog complaint.
1744: Deputies responded to Murphy Road in reference to a dog complaint.
1806: Deputies removed objects obstructing the roadway on State Route 93.
1927: Deputies responded to a non injury accident on U.S. Highway 50.
2037: Deputies checked a 911 hang up on Curry Road.
January 14:
0808: Deputies responded to an alarm drop at Wescoat Memorial Library. Everything was okay.
1012: Deputies responded to West High Street in McArthur in reference to a Domestic Violence complaint.
1032: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Old McArthur Road.
1248: Deputies provided a civil standby on Peacock Road.
1333: Deputies responded to Sheets McCoy Road in reference to the death of a child. Carl Jonas III was arrested and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional jail in reference to the incident. The incident is currently under investigation.
1505: Deputies responded to Murphy Remy Road in reference to a trespassing complaint.
1723: Deputies provided a special detail at the Vinton County High School basketball game.
2113: Deputies checked on a suspicious vehicle on State Route 93. Everything was okay.
2340: Deputies removed a small tree from the roadway on Beech Grove Road.
January 15:
1007: Deputies responded to Bethel Road in reference to a theft and vandalism. The incident is currently under investigation.
1253: Deputies checked on a disabled vehicle on State Route 32.
1502: Deputies executed a search warrant on Sheets McCoy Road.
1601: Deputies provided a civil standby on Sheets McCoy Road.
1813: Deputies responded to Family Dollar in Wilkesville in reference to a non injury vehicle crash.
2034: Deputies responded to Sam Russell Road in reference to a neighbor complaint.
