Vinton County Sheriff's Office activity report between April 13 and April 17:
04/17
0037: Deputies responded to a commercial burglary alarm on Fairview Road in McArthur.
0152: Deputies responded to Bolar Road in reference to a neighbor dispute.
0222: Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on West Main Street in McArthur.
0415: Deputies responded to Sam Russell Road in reference to a person lost in the woods with mental health issues.
0832: Deputies located a missing person with dementia on State Route 32.
0920: Deputies handled an animal complaint on Murphy Road.
1152: Deputies responded to Bolar Road in reference to a Domestic disturbance.
1624: Deputies responded to Wheelabout Road in reference to a burglary.
1735: Deputies responded to Xenia Place apartments in reference to a suspicious person.
1806: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Veteran's Memorial Drive in McArthur.
1755: Deputies responded to a residential burglary alarm on Engle Drive.
2125: Deputies responded to Rocky Steep Road in reference to a neighbor dispute.
04/16
0051: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 683.
0209: Deputies patrolled U.S. Highway 50 in reference to a narcotics complaint.
0919: Deputies responded to State Route 160 in reference to a theft.
1049: Deputies responded to Doles Road in reference to a burglary.
1234: Deputies responded to Locust Street in McArthur in reference to a Mental Health crisis.
1309: Deputies responded to Rocky Steep Road in reference to a shot dog.
1350: Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 93.
1448: Deputies responded to a Domestic disturbance on State Route 93.
1702: Deputies responded to a vehicle in the ditch on U.S. Highway 50.
04/15
0137: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at Lake Rupert.
0210: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
0245: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at Lake Alma.
0325: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
0331: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
0442: Deputies checked an open door at South Elementary.
0625: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 683.
0758: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
1023: Deputies handled a non injury motor vehicle crash on Dunkle Creek Road.
1149: Deputies responded to State Route 160 in reference to a fight. Todd Kirby was later arrested in reference to the incident and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
1310: Deputies responded to Murphy Road in reference to a Domestic disturbance.
1435: Deputies responded to State Route 56 in reference to a 911 hangup.
1755: Deputies responded to L&S drive thru in reference to suspicious persons.
1908: Deputies responded to Fitzpatrick Road in reference to property damage.
2049: Deputies patrolled Union Ridge after receiving a complaint of a reckless driver.
2227: Deputies responded to Macedonia Road in reference to an ATV complaint.
2354: Deputies responded to McDonald's Restaurant in reference to Intoxicated persons.
04/14
0143: Deputies responded to residential burglary alarm on Lockerplant Road.
0656: Deputies responded to Paw Paw Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
0745: Fred McDaniel was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. McDaniel later posted bond and was released.
0806: A deputy was involved in a non injury crash on U.S. Highway 50. The Ohio State Highway patrol was called to investigate the crash.
0948: Deputies took a report of a road rage incident.
1441: Deputies responded to Central Avenue in Hamden in reference to vandalism.
1707: Deputies responded to McArthur Manor in reference to a narcotics complaint.
2122: Deputies responded to Bolar Road in reference to a Domestic disturbance.
2237: Deputies checked a disabled vehicle on U.S. Highway 50.
04/13
0018: Deputies arrested Phillip Kirkendall on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Kirkendall was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
0854: Deputies responded to Curry Road in reference to property dispute.
0922: Deputies arrested Jessica Lambert on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Lambert was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail (pictured).
1111: Deputies responded to Woodfield Drive in reference to a residential burglary alarm.
1132: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
1232: Piketon Police K9 assisted Deputies at Vinton County High School for narcotics detection.
1239: Deputies responded to a mental health crisis on West Main Street in McArthur.
1515: Deputies responded to a fight on Wilt Road.
1615: Deputies responded to State Route 93 in reference to a Domestic disturbance.
1823: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street in McArthur.
1840: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1858: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 677.
1903: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
2016: Deputies responded to Sam Russell Road in reference to a trespassing complaint.
2036: Deputies responded to Mound Hill Road in reference to a CPO violation.
2057: Deputies responded to State Route 683 in reference to a Domestic dispute. Kyle Barnett was arrested at the scene and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
2345: Deputies responded to U.S. Highway 50 in reference to a residential burglary alarm.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.