Vinton County Sheriff's Log between April 6-10:
4/10
0124: Deputies responded to Gorrell Road in reference to suspicious activity.
0711: Deputies responded to South Main Street in Hamden in reference to a theft.
0920: Deputies responded to Dollar General in Hamden after receiving a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.
1034: Deputies escorted land appraisers to a residence on Huston Road.
1217: Deputies responded to a residential burglary alarm on State Route 160.
1721: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on West High Street in McArthur.
1800: Deputies checked a disabled vehicle on Ponetown Road.
1826: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1826: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on North Walnut Street in McArthur.
1927: Deputies responded to a residential fire alarm on Ring Riad.
1955: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
2024: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
2030: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 160.
2107: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
2113: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 32.
2132: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 160.
2158: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
2221: Deputies patrolled Thompson Road after receiving a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.
2225: Deputies responded to Martindill Road in reference to trespassers.
04/09
0206: Deputies responded to Murphy Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
0225: Deputies responded to Wilkesville Avenue in Hamden in reference to a trespassing complaint.
0911: Deputies responded to Railroad Street in Hamden in reference to a noise complaint.
0954: Deputies responded to State Route 124 in reference to an animal complaint.
1150: Deputies responded to Old Dixon Road in reference to a child getting burned by fire.
1731: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at Lake Rupert.
1748: Deputies took custody of Jennifer Treadway on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Treadway was released on a summons due to lack of jail space.
1934: Deputies responded to Mount Pleasant in reference to an individual laying in the ditch.
2049: Deputies responded to Maple Drive in reference to a Domestic disturbance. Marlea Sligar was arrested at the scene Sligar was later released due to lack of jail space.
2254: Deputies responded to Carr Ridge Road in reference to a verbal argument.
04/08
0034: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on West Mill Street in McArthur.
0056: Deputies checked a car in the ditch on Martindill Road.
0134: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
0250: Deputies responded to Gorrell Road after receiving a complaint of a suspicious person.
0329: Deputies checked an open door on State Route 56.
0450: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
0607: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
0859: Deputies responded to a commercial burglary alarm on State Route 93.
1205: Deputies responded to Thacker Avenue in Hamden in reference to a trespassing complaint.
1540: Deputies responded to Gearing Ridge Road after receiving a complaint of an intoxicated individual on an ATV.
1547: Deputies responded to Goosecreek Road in reference to a neighbor dispute.
1618: Deputies worked a special detail at the Vinton County Fairgrounds.
1650: Deputies patrolled U.S. Highway 50 after receiving a complaint of a reckless driver.
1855: Deputies patrolled U.S. Highway 50 after receiving a complaint of a reckless driver.
2112: Deputies responded to State Route 56 in reference to a Domestic disturbance.
2125: Deputies responded to Huston Road in reference to a property dispute.
2248: Deputies responded to Murphy Road in reference to a harassment complaint.
04/07
0008: Deputies responded to Circle Drive after receiving a complaint of threats being made.
0052: Deputies patrolled State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of a juvenile riding a bike in the roadway.
1128: Deputies responded to Dunkle Creek Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
1347: Deputies responded to Old Route 50 in reference to a mental health crisis.
1427: Deputies responded to Stanton Avenue in Hamden in reference to a suspicious person.
1521: Deputies took a report of a stolen camper.
1524: Deputies responded to U.S. Highway 50 in reference to a Domestic dispute.
1612: Deputies recovered stolen property on French Hollow Road.
1628: Deputies responded to Dollar General in Allensville in reference to a trespassing issue.
1717: Deputies responded to Centenary Road in reference to a neighbor dispute.
1728: Deputies responded to Thacker Avenue in Hamden in reference to threats.
1844: Deputies responded to U.S. Highway 50 in reference to a Domestic dispute.
2056: Deputies checked a disabled vehicle on State Route 683.
04/06
0213: Deputies patrolled Rocky Steep Road after receiving a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.
0459: Deputies patrolled Sam Russell Road after receiving a complaint of gunshots in the area.
0838: Deputies responded to Cain Cemetery in reference to livestock in the roadway.
1818: Deputies patrolled Goosecreek Road after receiving a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.
1724: Deputies responded to Creola Cemetery Road in reference to a fight.
2108: Deputies checked a disabled vehicle at Dollar General in Hamden.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.