Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report between April 19 and April 20:
04/20
0833: Deputies took a report of a stolen firearm.
1352: Deputies handled a civil issue at the Sheriff's Office.
1524: Deputies responded to U.S. Highway 50 in reference to a Domestic disturbance.
1739: Deputies handled a Juvenile complaint at the Sheriff's Office.
1906: Deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle.
1933: Deputies responded to Worley West Road in reference to a theft.
1957: Deputies responded to Wyman Park in reference to someone passed out in a vehicle.
04/19
0119: Deputies responded to Mill Street in McArthur in reference to a fight.
0600: Deputies responded to a commercial burglary alarm on U.S. Highway 50.
0640: Deputies checked a disabled vehicle on Union Ridge Road.
0826: Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Bolar Road.
1218: Deputies took custody of Christopher N. Scott on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Scott was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail (pictured).
1417: Deputies responded to Circle Drive in reference to a Domestic disturbance.
1420: Deputies took custody of Hailey Cameron on Parole Violations. Cameron was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail (pictured).
1452: Deputies responded to State Route 327 in reference to a fight.
1619: Deputies responded to Bolar Road after receiving a complaint of a stolen vehicle.
1627: Deputies responded to a Domestic disturbance on Bolar Road.
1644: Deputies patrolled U.S. Highway 50 after receiving a complaint of a reckless driver.
1706: Deputies responded to State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of a suspicious person.
1756: Deputies responded to U.S. Highway 50 in reference to livestock in the roadway.
2035: Deputies responded to the Vinton County Fairground in reference to a trespassing complaint.
2215: Deputies responded to Wyman Park after receiving a complaint of suspicious activity.
