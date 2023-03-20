Vinton County Sheriff's Office activity report for the weekend of March 17 through March 19:
03/19/23
0021: Deputies responded to North Main Street in McArthur in reference to a medical emergency.
0114: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on State Route 683.
0142: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 683.
0254: Deputies took custody of Christopher Dallas Ousley on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Ousley was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
0254: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
0402: Deputies checked on an individual sleeping in a vehicle at the red light in McArthur.
0542: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 56.
0627: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on South Main Street in McArthur.
1208: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
1323: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 32.
1530: Deputies responded to Main Express in McArthur in reference to an unconscious individual.
1830: Deputies conducted a well being check on Dunkle Creek Road.
2121: Deputies patrolled U.S. Highway 50 after receiving a complaint of a reckless driver.
2251: Deputies checked a disabled vehicle on U.S. Highway 50.
2347: Deputies conducted a building check at the Old Swan School.
03/18/23
0115: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on Bay Road.
0133: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
0139: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
0224: Deputies checked a suspicious person on Wilkesville Avenue in Hamden.
0605: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
1234: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Hamden.
1314: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1403: Deputies responded to Main Street in Hamden after receiving a 911 call.
1511: Deputies handled a private property vehicle crash at Family Dollar in McArthur.
1630: Deputies responded to a mental health crisis on State Route 683.
1857: Deputies responded to Siverly Creek Road in reference to a Domestic disturbance.
1901: Deputies patrolled U.S. Highway 50 after receiving a complaint of a suspicious person.
03/17/23
0756: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
1220: Deputies arrested Douglas Saunders on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Saunders was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
1354: Deputies checked a disabled vehicle on State Route 93.
1456: Deputies checked a 911 hangup on Catherin Drive.
1533: Deputies conducted a well being check on U.S. Highway 50.
1837: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at the Dollar General in McArthur.
2015: Deputies assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol on State Route 324.
2121: Deputies handled a custody dispute on Zion Road.
2242: Deputies handled a complaint of a theft in the Sheriff's Office Lobby.
2320: Deputies handled a non injury vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 50.
3/16/23
0054: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on State Route 160.
0129: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 683.
1044: Deputies responded to U.S. Highway 50 in reference to a mental health crisis.
1107: Deputies conducted a well being check on Centenary Road.
1316: Deputies responded to State Route 683 in reference to a burglary in process. The complaint was unfounded.
1721: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on North Market Street in McArthur after receiving a complaint of a reckless driver.
1851: Deputies responded to the Vinton County High School in reference to a non injury vehicle crash.
2221: Deputies responded to Wyman Park in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
