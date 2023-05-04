Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report between April 26 and May 2:
05/02
1332: Deputies handled a civil issue at the Sheriff’s Office.
1546: Deputies provided a civil standby on French Hollow Road.
1655: Deputies provided a civil standby on U.S. Highway 50.
1729: Deputies responded to Sugar Street in McArthur in reference to a mental health crisis.
2236: Deputies patrolled Wilson Avenue in Hamden after receiving a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.
2246: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on U.S. Highway 50.
05/01
0255: Deputies responded to Claypool Hollow Road in reference to a Commercial burglary alarm.
0606: Deputies responded to Hawk Station Road in reference to prowlers.
0629: Deputies responded to State Route 124 in reference to an intoxicated individual.
0857: Deputies responded to Gas N Stuff in reference to a suspicious person. Jessica Lambert was arrested and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
0918: Deputies responded to Lockerplant Road in reference to a 911 hangup.
1221: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at Dollar General in McArthur. Wayne Lanning and Karley Hinton were arrested after suspected narcotics were located in the vehicle. Both were transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
1259: Deputies responded to U.S. Highway 50 in reference to a property dispute.
1308: Deputies responded to Lockerplant Road in reference to a suspicious person.
1502: Deputies took custody of a juvenile and transported them to JDC in Chillicothe.
1518: Deputies took a report of an assault at McArthur Manor.
1607: Deputies responded to Mash Hill Road in reference to a motor vehicle crash.
1649: Deputies conducted a well being check on Engle Drive.
1705: Deputies responded to State Route 683 in reference to a trespassing complaint.
1820: Deputies responded to Locust Grove Road in reference to a well being check.
1826: Deputies conducted a well being check on Hawk Station Road.
1841: Deputies responded to a Juvenile complaint on State Route 93.
2019: Deputies patrolled West Mill Street in McArthur after receiving a complaint of a suspicious person.
04/30
0052: Deputies assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol on U.S. Highway 50.
0123: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at Dollar General in Allensville.
0137: Deputies checked a suspicious person on State Route 683.
0242: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at Club Vinton.
0404: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
0520: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 32.
0534: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on State Route 32.
0543: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 32.
0756: Deputies responded to Circle Drive in reference to a civil issue.
0817: Deputies responded to Depue Road in reference to property damage.
1526: Deputies responded to the Vinton County Fairgrounds in reference to a trespassing complaint.
1807: Deputies responded to Barleon Road in reference to an ATV complaint.
1816: Deputies handled a theft at the Vinton County High School.
2343: Deputies responded to livestock on the roadway on State Route 160.
04/29
0004: Deputies conducted a Traffic stop on State Route 93.
0154: Deputies responded to U.S. Highway 50 in reference to a Motor Vehicle Crash.
0528: Deputies responded to Meeksville Road to check a residence.
0828: Deputies worked a special detail at the County clean up day at the Vinton County Fairgrounds.
1030: Deputies handled a neighbor dispute on Wheelabout Road.
1047: Deputies patrolled State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of a suspicious person.
1131: Deputies responded to State Route 683 in reference to property damage.
1147: Deputies dispatched an injured deer on State Route 683.
1301: Deputies responded to U.S. Highway 50 in reference to a 911 hangup.
1313: Deputies investigated a complaint of threats — see story about Devin Bolin
1325: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on Thompson Road.
1431: Deputies responded to Lockerplant Road in reference to trespassers.
1601: Deputies responded to State Route 328 in reference to trespassers.
1936: Deputies responded to Union Ridge Road in reference to a death.
2204: Deputies responded to Carpenter Road in reference to a neighbor dispute.
04/28
0102: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
0215: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at Cross Creek General Store.
0818: Deputies responded to State Route 328 in reference to a Motor Vehicle Crash.
1012: Deputies assisted AEP on State Route 93.
1048: Deputies responded to Waldron Road in reference to a theft.
1418: Deputies responded to Main Street in Hamden in reference to a theft.
1508: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on Siverly Creek Road.
1717: Deputies responded to State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of suspicious persons.
2057: Deputies arrested Gina Pittman on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Pittman was released on a Summons due to lack of jail space.
2210: Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Lake Alma State Park.
2224: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Hamden.
2241: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
2250: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
2313: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
2351: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
04/27
0028: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Goosecreek Road. Narcotics, and a handgun were seized during the stop.
1153: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on Siverly Creek Road.
1216: Deputies responded to North Market Street in McArthur in reference to a neighbor dispute.
1411: Deputies patrolled Minerton Road after receiving a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.
1733: Deputies patrolled U.S. Highway 50 in after receiving a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.
1845: Deputies entered a foot pursuit with an individual with a warrant on East Main Street in McArthur.
1959: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
2017: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
2127: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 671. Shaun Turner was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Chillicothe. Turner was turned over to the Chillicothe Police Department.
2143: Deputies responded to 2nd Street in Zaleski in reference to a Domestic disturbance.
2253: Deputies patrolled State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of a suspicious person.
2340: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
04/26
0846: Deputies took a report of a theft on State Route 683.
1326: Deputies responded to Frazee Lane in reference to a fight.
1535: Deputies took a report of a trespassing complaint on Centenary Road.
1604: Deputies responded to State Route 93 in reference to a theft.
1930: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
2038: Deputies responded to Wyman Park in reference to a suspicious person.
2057: Deputies responded to State Route 683 in reference to a motor vehicle crash.
2106: Deputies responded to State Route 93 in reference to a neighbor dispute.
2115: Deputies responded to Elm Street in Hamden in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
2157: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
2224: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Hamden.
2302: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
