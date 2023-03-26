featured Vinton County Law Enforcement Log Mar 26, 2023 Mar 26, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Melvin King Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vinton County Sheriff's Office activity report for March 23:1032: Deputies received a complaint of a trash dump on Bowlin Road.1318: Deputies took custody of Melvin King on Probation Violations. King was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.1450: Deputies took a report of a theft on Brooks Martin Road.1506: Deputies responded to Carpenter Road for a trespasser.1508: Deputies responded to Mckee Road in reference to suspicious person.1659: Deputies patrolled State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of a juvenile walking on the roadway.1748: Deputies responded to Main Street in Hamden in reference to harassment issues.1818: Deputies checked a disabled vehicle on State Route 93.1954: Deputies patrolled State Route 683 after receiving a complaint of a suspicious person. Recipe of the Day You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Criminal Law Roads And Traffic Security And Public Safety Crime Parliament And Legislative Bodies Law Transportation Ethics Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Vinton County High School 3rd 9 weeks Zinn to enter the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame Vinton County Law Enforcement Log State passes the buck to Vinton Commission Round' the Town: Roman Wayne Leonard is born Trending Recipes
