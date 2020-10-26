Countywide levies
Only one countywide levy appears on the general election ballot, and this levy is for a public safety communication system. The replacement levy is worth 0.3 mill of an existing levy with an increase with 0.1 mill. The levy is set for five years, commencing in 2020.
List of levies by villages and townships
- Zaleski: Renewal levy, set at 4 mill for the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair streets, roads and bridges; five years
- Zaleski: Renewal levy, set at 1 mill for the purpose of parks and recreation; five years
- Harrison Twp.: Renewal levy, set at 4 mills for the purpose of fire protection; four years
- Harris
- on Twp.: Renewal levy, set at 1 mill for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries; four years
- Elk Twp.: Renewal levy, set at 0.5 mill for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries; five years
- McArthur Village: A replacement levy, set at 2.5 mills for the purpose of police protection; four years
- McArthur Village: A replacement levy, set at 2.5 mills for the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair streets, roads and bridges; five year
- s
- Eagle Twp.: Renewal levy, set at 2 mills for the purpose of fire protection
- Madison Twp.: Additional levy, set at 1 mill for the purpose of fir
- e protection; five years
- Richland Twp.: Renewal levy, set at 1 mill for the purpose of maintaining and operatin
- g cemeteries; five years
- Wilkesville Twp.: Renewal levy, set at 1.5 mills for the purpose of fire protection; five years
- Wilkesville Village: Renewal levy, set at 1 mill for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries, four years
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.