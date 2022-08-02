featured Vinton County Livestock sale: Job well done! Aug 2, 2022 Aug 2, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 Hunter Mulhern, Grand Champion Market Lamb, Reserve Junior Showmanship; Club: Jolly Farmhands and Swan Hillbillies: Parents: Andrew and Jessie Mulhern Alexis Hollingshead, Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship; Club: Creola Creek Crew; Parents: Joseph and Misty Hollingshead Cassidy Graham, Grand Champion Market Goat, Grand Champion Junior Showmanship; Club: Vinton County FFA; Parents: Janie and Matthew Graham Bryson Graham, Grand Champion Novice Showmanship; Club: Jungle Gang; Parents: Janie and Matthew Graham Gracie Acord, Reserve Junior Showmanship; Club: Dirty Boots Gang; Parents: Scott and Dawn Acord Payton King, Grand Champion Novice Showmanship; Club: Hamden Engineers; Parents: Tammy White and Donald Stein Anaka Snider, Reserve Champion Novice Showmanship; Club: Mound Hill Farmers; Parents: Carrie and Jason Snider Scout White, Grand Champion Market Steer, Grand Champion Senior Showmanship, Ultimate Beef Showman; Club: Mound Hill Farmers; Parents: Lisa and Ron White Shyann Holcomb, Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship; Club: Hamden Engineers; Parents: Becky and Matt Holcomb Lyssa Binz, Grand Champion Senior Showmanship, Ultimate Poultry Showman; Club: Barnyard Critters; Parents: Laura Binz Rylee Ousley, Reserve Champion Market Chickens; Club: The Kids Next Door; Parents: Kelli and JD Ousley Robert Howell, Reserve Champion Novice Showmanship; Club: Town & Country Hillbillies; Parents: Samantha and Adam Howell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Photos from Friday's livestock sale at the Vinton County Fair. More photos will be appearing in future editions. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sale Photo Vinton County Livestock Fair Job Edition Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Dear Abby: Mom's lack of inhibition trouble's son's girlfriend Celebrate the Vinton County Fair! Jackson County Sheriff's Reports Ohio EPA Announces Grant to Help Jackson/Vinton Counties ODNR: No sign of cougar Trending Recipes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.