McARTHUR — School officials are drafting plans for the upcoming school year, which will likely look different than those in past years.
District superintendent Rick Brooks issued a statement over the weekend to update families on the district’s plans for the 2020-2021 school year. In his statement, he listed three possible scenarios.
In “Plan A,” schools would have a traditional start-up, slated for Aug. 19. Students would attend classes five days a week, Monday through Friday, as they have pre-pandemic.
“Plan B” would opt for a non-traditional start-up. Schools would resume on Aug. 19. Students would attend classes in two groups: Tuesday and Thursday; Wednesday and Friday. All students would learn remotely on Mondays. On the other two days students would not be physically attending their classes, they would complete work assigned by their teachers “to reinforce instructional standards,” the statement said.
In terms of meals, students would receive breakfast and lunch on the days they physically attend their school buildings. “Nonperishable food items will be sent home with students for the following day,” the statement said. In addition, Mondays would be utilized to thoroughly clean and sanitize school buildings and school transportation.
“Plan C,” however, would be a purely remote learning plan.
“Our district will provide chromebooks and hot spots throughout the county to facilitate internet access. Food distribution will occur on designated days,” the statement said. “Teachers will utilize Google classroom, Google Meet, and/or Zoom. Teachers will make contacts and check/grade work to assess progress.”
Plans for the fall may change if mandates are passed on the state or federal levels, however. Brooks noted in the statement that a lot of planning still needs to happen before the school year begins. For example, the district is hashing out procedures for transportation, Project Boost and preschool. Guidelines such as taking temperatures daily, mask usage and social distancing are also in consideration, and the district will also be providing an online option which allows students to retain their enrollment status in Vinton County Local Schools.
Brooks noted that a parent survey will be conducted in the next few weeks to determine the group your child/children will be in.
“Please note that we will do everything possible to make sure that students from the same household attend on the same days,” Brooks said in the statement.
The survey will be conducted and final plans will be ready for Board of Education approval on July 27.
Here’s the statement in its entirety:
“VCLSD is currently working on our reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year. In order to do what is best for our students, staff, and families, we have established a special committee comprised of administration, transportation, health, VLTA, OAPSE, and BOE. Committee members have actively participated in three meetings to date, with the next meeting scheduled for July 9th. With current guidelines and deliberate consideration, we have established three options. We wanted to make our school community aware of each one. Communication is key to a successful start and our goal is to keep our community informed of our current plans.
Please note, plans are subject to change based on COVID-19 numbers and health updates.
We may also have to use one or all options throughout the year, depending on circumstances.
Plan A: Traditional Start-Up (students will attend classes 5 days a week).
School begins August 19th.
Plan B: Non-Traditional Start-Up. School begins August 19th. Students will attend in two groups (Tuesday/Thursday and Wednesday/Friday). All students will remain at home on Mondays and complete assigned work online and/or educational resource packets. On the other two days students are not in class, they will complete assigned work to reinforce instructional standards. On days of attendance, students will be given a nutritional breakfast and lunch. Nonperishable food items will be sent home with students for the following day. Mondays will be used by the district for thorough cleaning/disinfecting of buildings and buses, instructional planning, and parent contacts.
Plan C: Remote learning will occur due to school closure by the state or district. Students will work online or with educational resource packets. Our district will provide chromebooks and hot spots throughout the county to facilitate internet access. Food distribution will occur on designated days. Teachers will utilize Google classroom, Google Meet, and/or Zoom. Teachers will make contacts and check/grade work to assess progress.
We are currently working on the details of transportation, Project Boost, and preschool.
Guidelines such as taking temperatures daily, mask usage, and social distancing are in the forefront of our discussion(s).
Our district will also be providing an online option which allows your child(ren) to retain their enrollment status in Vinton County Local Schools.
A parent survey will be conducted in the next few weeks to determine the group your child/children will be in. Please note that we will do everything possible to make sure that students from the same household attend on the same days..
The committee goal is to have the survey conducted and final plans ready for BOE approval on July 27th. Please respond to the survey on SchoolMessenger because your feedback is important to us.
As we plan for a successful 2020-2021 school year, please know that we are prioritizing the safety and education of each and every VCLSD student! We look forward to your cooperation.
Sincerely,
Rick Brooks, Superintendent
(modified 6/17/2020)”
