A recent study completed by The Ohio Alliance for Innovation in Public Health explores the average age of death broken down by each county in the state from 2010 until 2019: Vinton County ranked at the very bottom with an average age of death, clocking in at 70.19 years of age.
This is years behind the country’s average life expectancy at 78.93 years, a similar but not completely synonymous metric.
The study was commissioned by The Alliance director and executive in residence at Ohio University, Rick Hodges.
During his time as the director at the Ohio Department of Health, Hodges saw a study outlining the disparities in average age of death that varied by location in the Cleveland metropolitan area. This sparked an inquiry into how each county across the state would compare to others.
Hodges explained, “In almost every county, in almost every community, there is a significant difference in the average age of death based purely on where you live.”
Multiple factors could be the cause of some counties having lower ages of death while others have a higher age. While more research needs to be done, Hodges believes that more often than not, it will boil down to social determinants such as access to healthcare, environmental factors, and poverty. In some cases, multiple factors would likely be driving the numbers down.
A big factor that Hodges brought up was smoking, an issue here in Vinton where nearly 1 in 4 adults smoke. Sedentary lifestyle was also considered, another metric high in Vinton with nearly 32 percent of residents being physically inactive and 35.5 percent being considered obese. This is in comparison to the whole state where the numbers are 24.6 percent and 31.8 percent respectively.
Food insecurity could also be driving the average age of death in Vinton County down as well. After the closing of SuperValu in 2013, the county was without a grocery store until Campbell’s Market opened in late October of 2017.
Is food security or access to healthy foods driving poor health outcomes? I don’t know the answer to that question but I think in some areas we are going to find out that is the case.
Hodges explained that he believes the prime driving factor to be that of wealth and the lack of it. With the county poverty level currently sitting at 18.7%, this leaves nearly 1 in 5 residents in poverty.
Other counties ranking low on the list include Franklin, Adams, Clermont, and Pike. Franklin is the clear outlier among the group, being nearly 100 miles from the others listed. When asked as to the reasoning behind the disparities Hodges stated that it could be due to the tendency of younger people to live in Franklin County due to Ohio State University’s main campus.
In regards to the state as a whole, the average age of death dropped slowly at first starting in 2013 with a sharp decline in 2016. This was attributed to diseases of despair including opioid use, suicide and alcoholism.
As for the next steps in the project, Hodges is hoping to use the information to better inform those who make policy decisions for the residents of Ohio in an effort to understand what areas need what kinds of assistance and resources.
“We want to share this with policy makers and health professionals to help them narrow down where they should target their efforts,” said Hodges.
