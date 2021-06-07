McARTHUR — The Vinton County Sheriff's Office received multiple complaints concerning an individual possibly under the influence of narcotics at a residence in McArthur with several other occupants. Officer Nathan Bail responded go the calls.
Once informed of the other people at the residence, Officer Bail requested assistance from outside agencies. Deputies from the Vinton County Sheriff' and Park Officers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources came to his aid.
Gary Michael Lemay, 37 of Vinton County, was taken into custody on an outstanding Adult Parole Authority warrant and transported to the Gallia County Jail without further incident.
Created in 1965, the Adult Parole Authority's mission, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections website, is to "aid in the reentry of offenders by partnering with community stakeholders and law enforcement agencies to preserve public safety by holding offenders accountable through diverse supervision strategies and technology." They serve as supervisors for those reentering public life following incarceration while also handling placement of former inmates.
