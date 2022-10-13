NELSONVILLE – Vinton County Middle School Civics Education Initiative in the Vinton County Local School District was recognized as the Outstanding New Program or Innovation in the Ohio School Boards Association’s Southeast Region.
Recognition took place at Tri-County Career Center in Nelsonville during the Southeast Region’s Fall Conference on Sept. 29.
Presented annually, the award recognizes the top student programs from nominations received throughout the region’s 18 counties representing 84 school districts. The Region Recognition Program was established in 1993 as a way to help local school districts showcase outstanding achievement and educational excellence. Nominations are received in ten “outstanding” categories: Student Program, Male Student, Female Student, Faculty Member, Volunteer, Administrator, Treasurer, Classified Staff Member, New Program or Innovation and Community Business Leader.
Nominated by VMS Principal Jeremy Ward, he said a group of teachers in the Middle School building, led by Meagan Macke, was awarded a grant from the Foundation of Appalachian Ohio to establish a program focused on Civics Education.
The initiative allowed the Middle School Junior Beta Club to partner with the staff and community leaders to create and provide student engagement activities designed to promote civic awareness and community involvement.
The project involved three phases:
1. Learning about Civics Engagement, what it is, what it looks like in action and identifying local civic heroes.
2. Hands-on learning and participating in Civic activities – including themed events (movie night/game night), community clean-up events and exposure to cultural cuisine from around the world.
3. Culminating in a Field Trip to the Cincinnati Museum of Arts and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.
Ward said the program impacted students in all grades at the Middle School and included just under 100 participants throughout the year. With the success of year one, the Middle School hopes to continue with this powerful program in the future that has helped strengthen the district’s impact in the community and the partnership with Foundation of Appalachian Ohio and local community action groups.
"Civics is such an important aspect of everyone’s lives, not just for students but adults as well. It’s vitally important to understand the importance of being involved and giving back to our communities," Ward said at the Recognition service. "Congratulations on a wonderful initiative!"
