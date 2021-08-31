The Vinton County National Bank is closing its McArthur lobby to customers Sept. 1 due to concerns for the health of its employees and customers. The drive-thru will remain open during this time. As always, you can bank with us online or with VCNB Mobile, or make a deposit anytime through our Express Drop. Should you have bank matters that can only be conducted in the branch, we will be taking appointments. Please call 740-596-2525 and press option 6 to speak with a branch representative. We will continue to monitor the situation but our tentative reopen date for the lobby is Sept. 15. Thank you for your understanding.

