The Vinton County National Bank is closing its McArthur lobby to customers Sept. 1 due to concerns for the health of its employees and customers. The drive-thru will remain open during this time. As always, you can bank with us online or with VCNB Mobile, or make a deposit anytime through our Express Drop. Should you have bank matters that can only be conducted in the branch, we will be taking appointments. Please call 740-596-2525 and press option 6 to speak with a branch representative. We will continue to monitor the situation but our tentative reopen date for the lobby is Sept. 15. Thank you for your understanding.
Vinton County National Bank closes lobby Sept. 1 over health concerns
- Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.