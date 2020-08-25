A local drug abuse prevention group has been operating throughout the pandemic.
Formerly the Vinton County Drug Task Force, the Vinton County Prevention and Recovery Coalition is a collection of various local agencies that wish to address the opioid epidemic and the issues linked to addiction in their community. The group consists of all kinds of stakeholders: law enforcement, village and county leaders, school officials, educators, health professionals and other county residents.
The coalition also works to combat addiction as a whole, as many experience an addiction to things other than opioids, such as alcohol or even gambling, Kate Homonai, who coordinates the coalition, said.
The coronavirus pandemic impacted the group’s ability to meet face-to-face, but the coalition still meets via Zoom each month, most recently on Thursday, Aug. 20. The coalition touched upon the topic of suicide during that meeting, as September 6-12 is National Suicide Prevention Weel. A suicide prevention conference, coordinated through Health Recovery Services, will be held later this year.
A recent study found that Ohio saw 15,563 deaths by suicide between 2009 and 2018. Ohio University research lead Orman Hall spearheaded the study, which highlighted trends in suicide-related deaths in the state for the last 10 years, in collaboration with the Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition (MHAC), Ohio Alliance for Innovation in Population Health (The Alliance) and Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation (OSPF). Hall began analyzing death records last year to gather data, and the study was published last month.
Southeastern Ohio counties reported higher rates of suicide in the 10-year span, with four of the top five counties in Ohio being in the Southeast region. According to data from the Ohio Department of Health, out of the 10 Ohio counties with the highest suicide rates, eight were located in Appalachia.
Neighboring Meigs County, for example, having the highest rate of suicide in the state — 24.4 per 100,000 people — and having reported 58 suicide deaths over the 2009-2018 span. Nearby Hocking County, too, reported a higher average annual rate of suicide — 19 percent — and also reported 56 suicide deaths over the 2009-2018 time frame.
Vinton County reported a lower rate of suicide than other counties in the area, and one of the lowest rates in the state: 11 per 100,000. From 2009-2018, 15 lives were lost to suicide in Vinton County. Jackson County, however, reported a much higher suicide incidence rate: 20 per 100,000, with 65 suicide deaths reported in the 2009-2018 span.
Hall explained that Southeastern Ohio counties may be experiencing higher rates of suicide as compared to other parts of the state because of “deeply entrenched economic conditions” that are pervasive in Appalachia, but he also noted that the increased access to firearms in the area may also contribute to people completing suicide at higher rates. Over the 10-year span of the study, suicide deaths by firearms increased significantly, rising from 49.44 percent in 2009 to 52.66 percent in 2018.
Overdoses, however, accounted for a declining percentage of deaths by suicide, dropping from 12.98 percent in 2009 to 8.48 percent in 2018.
Health Recovery Service’s Davalene McDaniel noted that she has noticed a reluctance to talk about mental health issues in the region, pointing out a stigma.
“If we can figure out a way to foster that emotional connection, to be able to feel more comfortable talking about it, I think that’s going to make a world of a difference,” she said.
Looking forward, the coalition is looking to connect with more members of the community. In October, the coalition will take part in National Drug Takeback Day (Oct. 24). In addition, the coalition will also spearhead Generation Rx, but coalition leaders are figuring out how to best proceed with the drug abuse prevention and education program during the pandemic.
The coalition also spearheaded the Vinton County Resource Guide, which is filled with information about area agencies and their health, legal, food and other services.
“There’s been such an emphasis on things being shut down,” Homonai said. “But agencies are working hard to meet needs.”
Previously, the coalition began a partnership last year with the Vinton County Health Department, which obtained a $30,000 grant geared toward drug overdose prevention and local drug prevention coalitions from the Ohio Department of Health’s Office of Health Improvements and Wellness, Violence and Injury Prevention. The grant program has multiple objectives for its recipients. For example, one of the objectives focuses on building a structure for drug prevention coalitions: electing officers or creating small committees, drafting a mission statement and identifying strengths and barriers, for instance. The coalition has since created committees.
For more information about the coalition’s committees, contact Homonai at homonai.3@osu.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.