Vinton County Probate Court Marriage Report Dec 1, 2022

November Marriage Licenses Issued:
• Caleb David Valkinburg and Brandy Lee Ann Fuller, both of New Plymouth
• Jonas A. Miller Jr. and Roseanna M. Girod, both of Londonderry.
• William Joshua Stires and Whitney Joy Wisniewski, both of McArthur.
