Vinton County Probate Court Marriage Report Jan 1, 2023

December Marriage Licenses Issued:
• Jacob A. Justice and Serena Lyn Ferdinandtsen, both of Hamden.
• Michael R. Dunlap and Kimberly Marie Brewer, both of Londonderry.
• Joseph L. Huntley and Dlorah Ellen Evans, both of New Plymouth.
