Vinton County Probate Court Marriage Report Staff Reports Oct 20, 2022 Oct 20, 2022 Updated Oct 20, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save September Marriage licenses issued:• Bryan James McCollum and Carrie A. McManis, both of Zaleski• Treyson Andrew Belcher and Kayle Lynn Barton, both of Londonderry• Mason Bruce Hamric of Vinton and Audrey Renee Kaylin of Oak Hill• Paul Koby Waugh and Josie Lynn Hembree, both of McArthur• Christopher Chase McQuirt and Kaylen Nicole Petty, both of McArthur Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vinton County Probate Court Marriage Report Marriage License Bruce Hamric September Paul Koby Waugh Josie Lynn Hembree Carrie A. Mcmanis Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Round the Town: New Buildings and Birthdays Former Nelsonville-York Coach Indicted For Alleged Sex with Student After Assault, Vinton BOE Demands Harsh Penalties for Bad Behavior Ryan, Vance At Odds On Abortion, Jan 6 in Ohio Senate Debate Vinton Commission Discusses Job Creation, Moonville Trail System Trending Recipes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.