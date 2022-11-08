Vinton County Probate Court Marriage Report Nov 8, 2022 Nov 8, 2022 Updated 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save October Marriage Licenses Issued: Jarrett Evan Forrest and Amanda Martin, both of Ray. Adam Michael Montana Clary of Londonderry and Jaysa Lynn Brooke of Adelphi. Tyler Daniel Mills and Jessica Lynn Coleman, both of McArthur. James Edward Eugene Parker and Natalie Lee Parker, both of McArthur. Jonathan Garrett Ray and Morgan Ashley Pegues, both of Ray. Harrison J. Starr III and Kaitlin P. Reeves, both of McArthur. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jonathan Garrett Ray Marriage License October Eugene Parker Morgan Ashley Pegues James Edward Natalie Lee Parker Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Toddler Drowns in Backyard Pond Vinton County High School 1st Nine Weeks - Honor Roll Couple Caught On School Playground, Facing Public Indecency Charges Dogs Maul Bicyclist Near Lake Hope Athens High School Teacher Arrested in Prostitution Sting Trending Recipes
