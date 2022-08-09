Vinton County Property Transfers

EDITOR”S NOTE: Published below is a portion of the property transfers for July from the Vinton County Recorder’s Office of Erin Yates. More property transfers will be appearing in future editions of the newspaper.
• Grantor: TIMMONS; Grantee: SCOTT “TIMMONS, and SCOTT TIMMONS, MATTHEW S”; TWP: EAGLE; Deed type: SD
• Grantor: BEABOUT, ANNETTA K; Grantee: “BEABOUT, MELISSA BEABOUT, STAGERLEE”; Twp: VILLAGE OF HAMDEN; Type: WD
• Grantor: LJW II ENTERPRISES LLC; Grantee: WILLIAMS, JASON, BUCK-I-BOX LLC; TWP: JACKSON; Type: D
• Grantor: FOX, BRAD; Grantee: “FOX, MARJORIE, KELLIHER, MICHAEL; Twp. HARRISON; Type WD
• Grantor: GRATZ, RONALD; Grantee: “RONALD G GRATZ TRUST, APPALACHIA OHIO ALLIANCE; Twp: JACKSON; Type: FD
• Grantor: ESTATE OF ERNEST RAY JOHNSON; Grantee: JOHNSON, CHARLES, JOHNSON, CRAIG, BLANENHORN, PATRICIA; Twp: VINTON; Type: FD
• Grantor: NICHOLS, JILL M; Grantee: NICOLS, ROBERT S” “NICHOLS, JILL MNICHOLS, ROBERT S; Twp: MADISON; Type: SD
• Grantor: REED, STEPHANIE, REED, STEPHEN; Grantee: CHANEY, AARON E CHANEY, ERICA D; Twp: ELK; Type: SD
• Grantor: MCKIBBEN, CHERYL; Grantee: STEVENS, DONNIE L JR; Twp: KNOX; Type: WD
• Grantor: MILLER, LAURA; Grantee: “MILLER, LAURA M MILLER, NORMAN J. Twp: EAGLE: Type: SD
• Grantor: MARCUM, BRIAN L, MARCUM SHERI L; Grantee: BRAMMER, JERRY R II, BRAMMER, KATHERINE M; Twp: WILKESVILLE; Type: WD
• Grantor: LYLES, ANDREW E, LYLES, LAUREL K; Grantee: KISER, JEFFERSON M; Twp: KNOX; Type: QC
• Grantor: KISER, JEFFERSON M; Grantee: LYLES, ANDREW; Twp: KNOX; Type: QC
• Grantor: MAXWELL, VICTORIS A ROBINSON, MICHAEL TODD ROBINSON, VICTORIA ANN; Grantee: MAXWELL, CODY WAYNE MAXWELL, KAITLIN ELIZABETH; Twp. HARRISON; Type: SD
• Grantor: WHITINGTON, RENEE, WHITINGTON, RICHARD; Grantee: THACKER, MARY LOU, THACKER, TROY; Twp: ELK; Type: WD
• Grantor: THOMAS, AUGUSTS, THOMAS, AUGUSTS G: Grantee: THOMAS, BETTY, THOMAS, ERIC; Twp: KNOX; Type: WD
• Grantor: BUSH, EARL L, BUSH, MOLLY L; Grantee: HILL, AUSTIN T HILL, SARAH; Twp: SWAN; Type: WD
• Grantor: MCARTHUR REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC MAPLE HILLS PROPCO LLC ELK TWP WD SEITZ, TONETTE L; Grantee: CASE, CRAIG and CASE, ERIC, COLLINS, TAMARA, ROBINETTE, JACQUELYN D; Twp: VILLAGE OF MCARTHUR; Type: SD
• Grantor: WALDRON, BARBARA L, WALDRON, DONALD R; Grantee: WALDRON, JERROD W WALDRON, KARA L. Twp: KNOX; Type: SD
• Grantor: BURKE, LEON RALPH; Grantee: JBH INVESTMENTS LLC; Twp: SWAN; Type: WD
Grantor: COHEE, DENVER JOSHUA and COHEE, JESSICA; Grantee: PETRIE, DAVID E, PETRIE, LISA A; Twp: ELK; Type: WD
• Grantor: DAFT FAMILY FARMS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP and DAFT FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP; Grantee: MCGANNON, ANNABELLE; Twp: JACKSON; Type: WD
• Grantor: ROGER, MARK H; Grantee: GOEJO LLC; Twp: WILKESVILLE; Type: WD
• Grantor: MCDONALD, MICKEY W; Grantee: MICKEY MCDONALD REVOCABLE TRUST; Twp: ELK; Type: WD
• Grantor: JOHNSON, RICHARD A; Grantee: MACE, RANDALL D PRATT, MICKIE R. Twp: VILLAGE OF MCARTHUR; Type: SD
• Grantor: RICKEL, JOHN and RICKEL, ROXANNA; Grantee: RICKELL FAMILY INHERITANCE TRUST RICKELL, JOHN RICKELL, ROXANNA; Twp: JACKSON; Type: WD
• Grantor: SAYRE, KOTY L and SAYRE, PAUL M; Grantee: POPPE, MARY; Twp: RICHLAND; Type: WD
• Grantor: LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC; Grantee: DUNKLE CREEK LAND COMPANY; Twp: VILLAGE OF MCARTHUR; Type: WD;
• Grantor: BARNEY, CHRISTY; BARNEY, EARL; Grantee: TRIPP, VICKI; Twp: VINTON; Type: QC
• Grantor: WILL, RUTH D; Grantee: THOMAS D WILL FAMILY TRUST, WILL, THOMAS D; Twp: ELK; Type: WD
• Grantor: WILL, RUTH D; Grantee: THOMAS D WILL FAMILY TRUST and WILL, THOMAS D; Twp: ELK; Type: WD
