The Vinton County Health Department has reported via their Facebook page that the county has two cases of hospitalization due to the COVID-19 virus for the first time in over a month.
The last time a hospitalization due to the virus was reported was back on May 20 when one person was being treated. Active cases are also up, with five being reported. In recent weeks, active cases have stayed at three or below and remained fairly steady.
Vaccinations have been slowly declining since early March, stalling with around 30 percent of the county's population fully vaccinated. Daily reported vaccination numbers are now in the single digits, according to the Ohio COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.
As of now, approximately 31 percent of Vinton County residents have began their vaccinations, equating to just over 4,000 people. 3,841 residents have been fully vaccinated with the largest age group being those aged 50 to 59.
No new deaths have been reported and recovered cases continue to rise, sitting now at 845.
