Vinton County Round-up: Election and County Commission
- By Miles Layton Editor
- Updated
Here’s a few notes that deserve a little bit of ink from this country editor.
First up, there was an election on Tuesday with a few local folks on the ballot. Because the results came in after deadline, they’ll be published in print in the next edition but they’ll be online Wednesday at vintonjacksoncourier.com
Democratic candidates for the Vinton’s Central Committee are Dillon Page, Chase Brown and Stacy Brooks.
Republican candidate for Vinton’s Central Committee is Bonnie Ward.
Mark Johnson is seeking the Republican nod for 92nd House District.
Senate District 17 is a Republican primary contest between Thomas Whang and Shane Wilkin.
So far across the state there have been more than 100,000 total early voting votes that have been made either in person or returned and counted, with more Democrats voting early than Republicans. As of last week 14,514 Democrats voted early in person across the state as 12,065 Republicans voted early in person. Ohio Democrats returned 39,413 early voting ballots as have 27,805 Republicans.
“Ohio is a national leader in making voting accessible and convenient, all the while maintaining security throughout the process and delivering accurate, audited results,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in a press release. “Whether Ohioans choose to vote early in-person, by mail-in absentee ballot, or at their polling location on Election Day, each of these options makes participating in our democratic process easy and inclusive.”
LaRose said Ohio voters will enjoy nearly 200 hours of early voting in the time leading up to the August 2 primary. Ohio is one of 18 states that allows voting on a Saturday and one of just six states that allows early voting on a Sunday. Ohio’s early voting period is 21 percent longer than the national average.
In other news, Vinton County Commission met last recently with the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission staff. Commissioners rank all projects submitted within the county, and additional points are added to the project scoring, based on the commissioners’ rankings.
The commissioners ranked a project to bring water to the Garrett Ridge area (See our story on page 1) as their #1 priority and ranked a building rehab for VCEMS as #2.
Send any news tips to mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
