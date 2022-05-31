Vinton County Sheriff announces April stats May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office announced its statistics from April 2022 via its Facebook page last week.April 2022 Statistics:911 Calls received: 345Call Sheets: 384Case Files: 78Crash Reports: 3Vehicle Impounds: 6Prisoners: 57Prisoner transports: 67Transport miles: 5438Fuel used: 1180.9 gallonsCall Breakdown:Vehicle Crashes: 18Vehicle Registration Checks: 22Assaults: 6Investigative Complaints: 78Assist Other Unit: 6Arrest Record Check: 31Warrant Checks: 8Burglaries: 4Court Paper Service: 23Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests: 1Felony Warrant Arrests: 8Deaths: 2Dog Bites: 11Domestic Complaints: 8Neighbor Disputes: 3Incident Prisoners: 1Fights: 1Requests for EMS: 1Juvenile Complaints: 1Theft Complaints: 11Missing Persons: 1Nature Unknown: 2Prowlers: 2Stolen Vehicles: 3Suicide Attempt: 1Suspicious Persons: 7Suspicious Vehicles: 14Traffic Detail: 1Vandalisms: 3Livestock on Roadway: 4Narcotics Seized: 3Threats/Harassment: 6Mental: 3Alarm Drops: 6Traffic Jam: 3Disabled Vehicle: 6Abandoned Vehicle: 1Open Door Check: 1Traffic Stops: 50ATV Traffic Stops: 1911 Hangups: 16Geographic Breakdown:Brown Township: 10Clinton Township: 31Hamden Township: 5Eagle Township: 8Elk Township: 101Harrison Township: 25Jackson Township: 12Knox Township: 14Madison Township: 7Richland Township: 50Swan Township: 12Vinton Township: 16Wilkesville Township: 18Village of McArthur: 66Village of Hamden: 5Village of Zaleski: 4Village of Wilkesville: 3Other: 2 Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Statistics Vinton County Sheriff Warrant Crime Criminal Law Police Prisoner Complaint Felony Vehicle Breakdown Arrest Facebook Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Active warrants in Jackson County: The truth behind the numbers This week in Vinton County history Vinton County Sheriff's Office arrests domestic disturbance suspect Trending Recipes
