The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office announced its statistics from April 2022 via its Facebook page last week.

April 2022 Statistics:

  • 911 Calls received: 345
  • Call Sheets: 384
  • Case Files: 78
  • Crash Reports: 3
  • Vehicle Impounds: 6
  • Prisoners: 57
  • Prisoner transports: 67
  • Transport miles: 5438
  • Fuel used: 1180.9 gallons

Call Breakdown:

  • Vehicle Crashes: 18
  • Vehicle Registration Checks: 22
  • Assaults: 6
  • Investigative Complaints: 78
  • Assist Other Unit: 6
  • Arrest Record Check: 31
  • Warrant Checks: 8
  • Burglaries: 4
  • Court Paper Service: 23
  • Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests: 1
  • Felony Warrant Arrests: 8
  • Deaths: 2
  • Dog Bites: 11
  • Domestic Complaints: 8
  • Neighbor Disputes: 3
  • Incident Prisoners: 1
  • Fights: 1
  • Requests for EMS: 1
  • Juvenile Complaints: 1
  • Theft Complaints: 11
  • Missing Persons: 1
  • Nature Unknown: 2
  • Prowlers: 2
  • Stolen Vehicles: 3
  • Suicide Attempt: 1
  • Suspicious Persons: 7
  • Suspicious Vehicles: 14
  • Traffic Detail: 1
  • Vandalisms: 3
  • Livestock on Roadway: 4
  • Narcotics Seized: 3
  • Threats/Harassment: 6
  • Mental: 3
  • Alarm Drops: 6
  • Traf
  • fic Jam: 3
  • Disabled Vehicle: 6
  • Aban
  • doned Vehicle: 1
  • Open Door Check: 1
  • Traffic Stops: 50
  • ATV Traffic Stops: 1
  • 911 Hangups: 16

Geographic Breakdown:

  • Brown Township: 10
  • Clinton Township: 31
  • Hamden Township: 5
  • Eagle Township: 8
  • Elk Township: 101
  • Harrison Township: 25
  • Jackson Township: 12
  • Knox Township: 14
  • Madison Township: 7
  • Richland Township
  • : 50
  • Swan Township: 12
  • Vinton Township: 16
  • Wilkesville Township: 18
  • Village of McArthur: 66
  • Village of Hamden: 5
  • Village of Zaleski: 4
  • Vil
  • lage of Wilkesville: 3
  • Other: 2

