Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report between June 2-4

06/04

1057: Deputies responded to Church Street in Hamden in reference to a theft.

1215: Deputies responded to Radcliff Street in reference to a trespassing complaint.

1249: Deputies responded to East Main Street in McArthur in reference to a reckless driver.

1332: Deputies responded to State Route 160 in reference to a domestic dispute.

1640: Deputies relayed a message for the Jackson Police Department on North Market Street in McArthur.

1920: Deputies patrolled the area of Vinton Station Road in reference to a reckless driver.

06/03

0009: Deputies responded to Murphy Remy Road in reference to harassment issues.

0014: Deputies responded to Meeksville Road in reference to a motor vehicle crash.

0344: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 349.

0509: Deputies responded to Radcliff Street in reference to a theft.

0622: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.

0702: Deputies responded to Old Route 50 in reference to a motor vehicle crash.

1214: Deputies took a report of harassment on Boring Road.

1240: Deputies responded to State Route 93 in reference to a dispute.

1451: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.

1706: Deputies entered a vehicle pursuit on State Route 683.

1721: Deputies responded to State Route 324 in reference to a juvenile complaint.

1741: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 160.

1806: Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Bray Hollow Road.

1808: Deputies checked a 911 hang up on West Main Street in McArthur.

1905: Deputies responded to Duncan Square in reference to an illegal burn.

1930: Deputies responded to Main Street in Wilkesville in reference to a burglary.

1959: Deputies patrolled Woodgeard Road after receiving a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

2123: Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 50.

2204: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.

06/02

0058: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street in McArthur.

0516: Deputies responded to a neighbor complaint on Wilkesville Avenue in Hamden.

0954: Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 50.

1420: Deputies checked a 911 hang up on Minerton Road.

1706: Deputies removed debris from the roadway on State Route 356.

1831: Deputies checked a 911 hang up on Chillicothe Street in Hamden.

1951: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on Corbin Hollow Road.

2145: Deputies checked a disabled vehicle on U.S. Highway 50.

2217: Deputies responded to State Route 93 in reference to a wild animal in the person's home.

2245: Deputies responded to McDonald's restaurant in McArthur in reference to a suspicious person.


