Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report between June 2-4
06/04
1057: Deputies responded to Church Street in Hamden in reference to a theft.
1215: Deputies responded to Radcliff Street in reference to a trespassing complaint.
1249: Deputies responded to East Main Street in McArthur in reference to a reckless driver.
1332: Deputies responded to State Route 160 in reference to a domestic dispute.
1640: Deputies relayed a message for the Jackson Police Department on North Market Street in McArthur.
1920: Deputies patrolled the area of Vinton Station Road in reference to a reckless driver.
06/03
0009: Deputies responded to Murphy Remy Road in reference to harassment issues.
0014: Deputies responded to Meeksville Road in reference to a motor vehicle crash.
0344: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 349.
0509: Deputies responded to Radcliff Street in reference to a theft.
0622: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
0702: Deputies responded to Old Route 50 in reference to a motor vehicle crash.
1214: Deputies took a report of harassment on Boring Road.
1240: Deputies responded to State Route 93 in reference to a dispute.
1451: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
1706: Deputies entered a vehicle pursuit on State Route 683.
1721: Deputies responded to State Route 324 in reference to a juvenile complaint.
1741: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 160.
1806: Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Bray Hollow Road.
1808: Deputies checked a 911 hang up on West Main Street in McArthur.
1905: Deputies responded to Duncan Square in reference to an illegal burn.
1930: Deputies responded to Main Street in Wilkesville in reference to a burglary.
1959: Deputies patrolled Woodgeard Road after receiving a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.
2123: Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 50.
2204: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
06/02
0058: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street in McArthur.
0516: Deputies responded to a neighbor complaint on Wilkesville Avenue in Hamden.
0954: Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 50.
1420: Deputies checked a 911 hang up on Minerton Road.
1706: Deputies removed debris from the roadway on State Route 356.
1831: Deputies checked a 911 hang up on Chillicothe Street in Hamden.
1951: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on Corbin Hollow Road.
2145: Deputies checked a disabled vehicle on U.S. Highway 50.
2217: Deputies responded to State Route 93 in reference to a wild animal in the person's home.
2245: Deputies responded to McDonald's restaurant in McArthur in reference to a suspicious person.
