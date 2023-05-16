Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report between May 12 and May 15:
05/15
0148: Deputies responded to State Route 683 after receiving a complaint of an individual burning tires.
1231: Deputies took custody of Ronnie Wright on Probation Violations. Wright was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
1401: Deputies took a report of a sexual assault involving a minor.
1615: Deputies responded to State Route 93 in reference to a motor vehicle crash.
1652: Deputies checked a residence on State Route 93.
1659: Deputies responded to Veteran's Memorial Drive in McArthur in reference to a burglary.
2008: Deputies responded to Locust Street in McArthur in reference to an unruly juvenile. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Chillicothe.
2038: Deputies responded back to Veteran's Memorial Drive in McArthur in reference to the burglary from earlier. Marleah Sligar was arrested at the scene and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
2200: Deputies patrolled Woolweaver Avenue and WIlkesville Avenue in Hamden after receiving a complaint of a loud noise sounding like an explosion.
05/14
0000: Deputies responded to Wilson Avenue in Hamden in reference to prowlers.
0053: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 160.
0921: Deputies responded to State Route 328 in reference to a suspicious person.
1148: Deputies responded to State Route 93 in reference to a bale of hay in the roadway.
1204: Deputies responded to State Route 324 in reference to livestock in the roadway.
1250: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1439: Deputies responded to Mound Hill Road in reference to a trespassing complaint.
1536: Deputies responded to State Route 683 in reference to a motor vehicle crash.
1559: Deputies patrolled U.S. Highway 50 after receiving a complaint of a reckless driver. Deputies found the vehicle wrecked on U.S. Highway 50.
1706: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street in McArthur.
1901: Deputies responded to Dunkle Creek Road in reference to a fight.
1935: Deputies responded to State Forrest Road in reference to gunshots.
2021: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
2022: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
2039: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
2050: Deputies responded to Clark Road in reference to a Domestic disturbance. Douglas Saunders was arrested in relation to the incident and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
2203: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on State Route 683.
2242: Deputies conducted a well being check on Carpenter Road.
05/13
0058: Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Route 93. Holly Cahoon was arrested at the scene on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Cahoon was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
0924: Deputies responded to Kelly Road in reference to a Domestic disturbance. Deputies later found the individual at Napa Auto Parts in McArthur. Steven Sprague was arrested in relation to the incident. James Friend was also arrested at the scene on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Suspected narcotics were found in the vehicle Sprague was driving. Both individuals were transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. (not pictured).
1025: Deputies conducted a well being check on Hawk Station Road.
1107: Deputies responded to State Route 324 in reference to a neighbor dispute.
1519: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1528: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1541: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
1547: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1552: Deputies conducted a well being check on Vinton Station Road.
1706: Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 50.
1930: Deputies handled a complaint of scam calls.
1930: Deputies responded to Lake Alma State Park in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
2014: Deputies responded to Curry Road in reference to a motor vehicle crash.
2028: Deputies responded to State Route 328 in reference to livestock in the roadway.
2207: Deputies responded to State Route 683 in reference to suspicious activity.
2342: Deputies responded to State Route 160 in reference to a noise complaint.
05/12
0355: Deputies patrolled Stanton Avenue after receiving a complaint of a suspicious person.
0943: Deputies responded to Duncan Square in reference to a theft.
1040: Deputies recovered suspected narcotics on Elm Street in Hamden.
1211: Deputies responded to Dollar General in Hamden in reference to a suspicious person.
1333: Deputies took custody of Kristyn Leonard on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Leonard was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
1457: Deputies responded to Frazee Lane in reference to livestock in the roadway.
1720: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
2009: Deputies responded to Locker Plant Road in reference to a suspicious person.
2225: Deputies responded to Siverly Creek Road in reference to a 911 hang up.
2303: Deputies responded to Lake Alma State Park in reference to a Domestic disturbance.
