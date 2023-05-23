Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report between May 17 and May 22:
05/22:
0028: Deputies responded to State Route 160 in reference to threats.
0802: Deputies conducted a well being check on Pierce Road.
0916: Deputies responded to Kelly Road in reference to a domestic disturbance.
1048: Deputies responded to Airport Road in reference to a motor vehicle crash.
1448: Deputies took a report of email fraud.
1549: Deputies responded to Hamden Food Mart in reference to a argument.
1709: Deputies responded to State Route 93 in reference to a suspicious person.
1712: Deputies responded to Main Street in Hamden in reference to a mental health crisis.
1718: Deputies responded to Miller Avenue in Hamden in reference to a vandalism.
1747: Deputies responded to East Main Street in McArthur in reference to a domestic disturbance.
2056: Deputies took a report of a theft.
05/21
0000: Deputies responded to State Route 324 in reference to a domestic disturbance.
0013: Deputies responded to Waldron Road in reference to a theft.
0357: Deputies responded to State Route 328 in reference to a trespassing complaint.
1147: Deputies patrolled North Market Street in McArthur in reference to a 911 hang up.
1249: Deputies responded to East High Street in McArthur in reference to a motor vehicle crash.
1302: Deputies responded to Old Route 50 in reference to a domestic disturbance.
1320: Deputies responded to Kottcamp Road in reference to a mental health issue.
1518: Deputies patrolled Main Street in Hamden after receiving a complaint of an intoxicated individual.
05/20
0235: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 327.
0557: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on West High Street in McArthur.
1104: Deputies responded to State Route 327 in reference to a motor vehicle crash.
1838: Deputies responded to Headley Road in reference to a mental health crisis.
1922: Deputies responded to U.S. Highway 50 in reference to a 911 hang up.
2042: Deputies responded to Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library in reference to a juvenile complaint.
05/19
0638: Deputies conducted a well being check on State Route 324.
0755: Deputies conducted a follow up investigation on Finley Chapel Road in Jackson County.
1207: Deputies spoke to an individual in reference to a civil issue on Sowers Road.
1607: Deputies responded to Meeksville Road in reference to an ATV complaint.
1616: Deputies responded to State Route 683 in reference to a motor vehicle crash.
1650: Deputies responded to Locust Grove Road in reference to a motor vehicle crash.
1934: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Lockerplant Road.
2032: Deputies dispatched a deer on U.S. Highway 50.
2214: Deputies responded to Catherine Drive after receiving a complaint of a drunk driver.
2223: Deputies responded to Brooks Martin Road in reference to a fireworks complaint.
2255: Deputies patrolled State Route 56 for Hocking County Sheriff's Office in reference to a stolen vehicle in the area.
05/18
0820: Deputies responded to Claypool Hollow Road in reference to a commercial burglary alarm.
1027: Deputies patrolled U.S. Highway 50 after receiving a complaint of a reckless driver.
1222: Deputies responded to John Street in Zaleski in reference to a Domestic disturbance.
1304: Deputies responded to Long Run Road in reference to a neighbor dispute.
1333: Deputies handled a complaint of harassment in the Sheriff's Office lobby.
2054: Deputies took a report of a theft on Huston Road.
2058: Deputies responded to Garrett Ridge Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
2253: Deputies patrolled Chillicothe Street in Hamden after receiving a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.
05/17
0751: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
0935: Deputies responded to Radcliff Street in reference to a property dispute.
1449: Deputies responded to Carr Ridge Road in reference to a litter complaint.
2108: Deputies responded Hickory Street in Zaleski in reference to a theft.
2214: Deputies took a report of a theft on Wilkesville Avenue in Hamden.
