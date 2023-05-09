Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report between May 3 and May 7:
05/07
0015: Deputies responded to Macedonia Road in reference to an ATV complaint.
0055: Deputies responded to Allison Road in reference to an ATV complaint.
0406: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
0429: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 683.
0456: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at the Hamden Community building.
0510: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at Lake Alma State Park.
1102: Deputies responded to State Route 327 in reference to vandalism.
1107: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
1221: Deputies checked a disabled vehicle on U.S. Highway 50.
1247: Deputies responded to Lockerplant Road in reference to a trespassing complaint.
1330: Deputies responded to Boundary Street in Hamden in reference to a property dispute.
1510: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1623: Deputies responded to Creola Hue Road in reference to a death.
1922: Deputies patrolled U.S. Highway 50 after receiving a complaint of a reckless driver.
1948: Deputies responded to Claypool Hollow Road in reference to a mental health crisis.
2202: Deputies responded to Duncan Square in reference to a medical emergency.
05/06
0028: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
0049: Deputies responded to Mount Zion Road in reference to a noise complaint.
0105: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Thompson Road.
0226: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in McArthur.
0320: Deputies checked an open door on Industrial Park Drive.
0347: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at the Vinton County Airport.
0437: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Vinton Station Road.
0508: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on U.S. Highway 50.
0915: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in McArthur.
1023: Deputies responded to Main Street in Hamden in reference to a harassment complaint.
1055: Deputies responded to State Route 324 in reference to livestock in the roadway.
1111: Deputies responded to Miller Avenue in Hamden in reference to an unruly juvenile.
1311: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1322: Deputies patrolled Thompson and Headley Road after receiving a complaint of suspicious activity.
1323: Deputies conducted a well being check on Boring Road.
1537: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 327.
2351: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on Stone Quarry Road.
05/05
0043: Deputies checked an open door on U.S. Highway 50.
0117: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
0154: Deputies responded to State Route 683 in reference to a neighbor dispute.
0206: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at West Elementary.
0611: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
0700: Deputies responded to North Market Street in McArthur in reference to a motor vehicle crash.
0810: Deputies assisted the Vinton County Health Department on State Route 328.
1226: Deputies responded to Meeksville Road in reference to a Domestic disturbance.
1328: Deputies conducted a well being check on Wilt Road.
1437: Deputies arrested Dylan McNichols on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. McNichols was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
1501: Deputies arrested Kevin Baker on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Baker was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
1946: Deputies assisted Jackson County Sheriff's Office on Minerton Road.
2318: Deputies conducted a well being check on Kottcamp Road.
05/04
0055: Brittany Ferris was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Ferris was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
0401: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at Lake Alma State Park.
0543: Deputies responded to a residential burglary alarm on Engle Drive in McArthur.
0657: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
1621: Deputies patrolled State Route 683 after receiving a complaint of a suspicious person.
1838: Deputies patrolled U.S. Highway 50 after receiving a complaint of a suspicious person.
2205: Deputies responded to Smart Road in reference to a Domestic disturbance.
05/03
0027: Deputies responded to Covered Bridge Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
0230: Deputies responded to Woolweaver Sreet in Hamden in reference to prowlers.
0603: Deputies responded to State Route 160 in reference to a Domestic disturbance.
0851: Deputies responded to State Route 93 in reference to a 911 hangup.
1425: Deputies responded to Main Street in Hamden in reference to a motor vehicle crash.
1441: Deputies responded to State Route 93 in reference to a medical emergency.
1650: Deputies responded to Central Elementary in reference to an unruly juvenile.
1746: Deputies conducted a vehicle inspection on Hawk Station Road.
1840: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1921: Deputies responded to State Route 683 in reference to property damage. Kyle Barnett was arrested and released on a summons.
1956: Deputies handled a custody issue on Locust Grove Road.
Deputies responded to Old Route 50 in reference to a Domestic disturbance. Dustin Forrest was arrested and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
2023: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at the Vinton County Health Department.
