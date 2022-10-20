Vinton County Sheriff's log between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16:
October 10
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Vinton Township. Jared Stacey was cited for speeding.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the village of McArthur. Madison Mckinney was cited for operating a vehicle without proof of financial responsibility.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the village of McArthur. Levi Jordan was cited for having fictitious tags and failure to signal.
• Deputies handled a single vehicle crash on State Route 677.
October 11
• Deputies arrested Saundra Bishop on an outstanding felony warrant.
• Deputies were dispatched to U.S. 50 East for a road rage incident. Two firearms and multiple knives were seized from the suspect, Michael Keck. Keck was detained and later released. Criminal Charges of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle were forwarded to the Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Deputies responded to Locker Plant Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. The incident was discovered to be a civil matter.
• Deputies handled a single vehicle crash on Siverly Creek Road.
October 12
• Deputies arrested Clinton Lester on an outstanding felony warrant.
• Deputies responded to a Domestic Complaint on State Route 93.
• Deputies responded to McArthur McDonald’s in reference to a stolen backpack. The backpack was later recovered.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Clinton Township. Larry Whiting was cited for speeding.
• Deputies responded to State Route 683 in reference to a vehicle being vandalized. The incident remains under investigation.
• Deputies responded to Zion Road in reference to a dog being shot at. A firearm was seized during the investigation, and the case was forwarded to the Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office for potential criminal charges.
• Deputies responded to Jane Drive in the village of McArthur in reference to a stolen vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the village of McArthur. Darrel Greer was cited for expired tags and improper exhaust.
October 13
• Deputies checked a disabled vehicle on Mound Hill Road. Terry Lambert was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant as a result of the stop.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Vinton Township. Ashley Riley was cited for driving under suspension and failure to display a license plate.
• Deputies responded to West Junction Road in reference to a stolen Four Wheeler. The Four Wheeler was later recovered.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Elk Township. Camron Elliott was cited for speeding.
• Deputies handled a crash involving two vehicles on State Route 683.
October 14
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Clinton Township. Patricia Jewett was cited for speeding.
• Deputies responded to a dog bite in Clinton Township. The Vinton County Dog Warden was notified. The case was forwarded to the Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office for criminal charges to be pursued on the owner of the vicious dog.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Clinton Township. Pamala Manson was cited for speeding.
• Deputies responded to Wilt Road in reference to a stolen camper. The incident remains under investigation.
• Deputies responded to U.S. 50 in reference to threats being made. The suspect Levi Mace was detained at the scene and later released. The incident will be forwarded to the Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office for potential criminal charges.
• Deputies responded to Depue Road in reference to somebody being threatened with a chainsaw. The suspect, Bernie Rossiter, left the scene prior to Deputies arriving. Charges were forwarded to the Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
October 15
• Deputies responded to State Route 124 in reference to a disturbance. Thomas McNickle was cited for disorderly conduct.
• Deputies responded to Hawk Station Road in reference to a Domestic Disturbance. The case was forwarded to the Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office for potential criminal charges on all parties involved.
October 16
• Deputies took a report of a credit card theft. The case was forwarded to The Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office for potential criminal charges.
• Deputies responded to Depue Road in reference to a stolen furnace. The incident remains under investigation.
• Deputies responded to Perry Ridge Road in reference to a theft of tools. The incident remains under investigation.
• Deputies responded to Depue Road for an unruly Juvenile. The matter was resolved.
***Information provided by the Vinton County Sheriff's Office. All individuals who are arrested or cited are innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law. This release is for public information purposes only.***
