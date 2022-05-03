Douglas Thompson

McARTHUR — Last Wednesday, deputies with the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a domestic disturbance involving threats being made with a firearm on Lockerplant Road.

Deputies responded to the area where the suspect, later identified as Douglas Thompson, age 26 of McArthur, fled in a vehicle. Deputies pursued the vehicle for a short distance where the suspect exited the vehicle and fled into a wooded area near the location of the original incident.

A Jackson County Sheriff Canine and Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation were called for assistance in apprehending the individual, and the suspect was located by pilots crawling back towards the residence in the brush. Deputies were quickly able to take the suspect into custody.

Thompson was transported to SEORJ and a bond hearing is expected to be held in the near future. The case will be sent to the Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

