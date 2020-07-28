McARTHUR — School officials approved plans for the upcoming school year, and students and teachers will be returning to their buildings five days per week this fall.
District Superintendent Rick Brooks issued a statement last month to update families on the district’s plans for the 2020-2021 school year. In his statement, he listed three possible scenarios.
In “Plan A,” schools would have a traditional start-up, slated for Aug. 19. Students would attend classes five days a week, Monday through Friday. “Plan B” would opt for a non-traditional start-up. Schools would resume on Aug. 19. Students would attend classes in two groups: Tuesday and Thursday; Wednesday and Friday. All students would learn remotely on Mondays. On the other two days students would not be physically attending their classes, they would complete work assigned by their teachers “to reinforce instructional standards,” the statement said. In terms of meals, students would receive breakfast and lunch on the days they physically attend their school buildings. “Nonperishable food items will be sent home with students for the following day,” the statement said. In addition, Mondays would be utilized to thoroughly clean and sanitize school buildings and school transportation. “Plan C,” however, would be a purely remote learning plan.
The Board of Education approved “Plan A” during its Monday meeting. Plans for the fall may change if mandates are passed on the state or federal levels, however, VCLSD Board of Education President Tom McManis said.
In addition, online-only options are available to families in the district. Terri Snider presented options to be a “virtual Viking” this fall at the Board of Education meeting. Students can learn through the Ohio Online Learning program and maintain their enrollment.
In the event of a state-mandated closure of schools, students will be given Chromebooks by the district. Students this semester will also utilize technology daily in order to familiarize themselves in the case of such an event.
The district released a list of expectations for the fall, outlining what the semester will look like.
Parent Expectations
- Conduct a student wellness check, including a temperature check, prior to sending your child to school. *Students with a temperature above 100 degrees must stay home.
- Notify the school of absence/illness.
- Transportation will still be provided, but parents/caregivers are encouraged to drop off and pick up their children, if possible, to lessen exposure to others while r
- iding a bus.
- If you must visit the school, conduct a personal screening prior to coming to any building. Do not come if you have a temperature above 100 degrees.
- Follow posted guidelines and read all signage whenever entering the building.
- Notify the school if you must visit.
- Notify the school if your preference is to attend requested meetings in person, via phone or by virtual platform.
- Wearing a mask or face shield is required when entering any school building.
- Communicate questions immediately to staff.
- Monitor student progress on coursework.
Top 10 Student Expectations
Wearing a mask or face
- shield is required when entering/exiting/riding the bus.
- Wearing a mask or face shield is required when changing classes, in common areas, or when physical distancing is not possible.
- Use designated entrances and exits to the building and the office.
- Report directly to the designated area upon entering
- the building.
- Follow guidelines for restroom use.
- Maintain
- maximum physical distance from peers whenever possible.
- When possible, stay to the right when traveling hallways and stairs.
- Communicate questions and concerns immediately to teachers.
- Wash/sanitize hands before and after meals.
- Maintain a positive attitude toward learning.
Teacher Expectations
- Wear mask or face shield upon entry/exit of the building(s), in hallways, common areas and in classrooms when proper social distancing is unable to be achieved.
- Ensure that classroom setup of desk or tables provides optimal physical distancing for students.
- Ensure that students maintain physical distance whenever possible.
- Eliminate shared classroom materials.
- Keep classroom door open to maximize airflow and reduce the number of touches to door handles.
- Supervise and monitor hallways and common areas to ensure students are as physically distanced as possible.
- Keep accurate attendance records (every period) in the event contact tracing is required.
- Integrate daily SEL lessons to promote student wellness.
- When possible, attend meetings from the classroom using video technology.
- Prepare students for the possibility of the transition to remote learning.
Administration Expectations
- Ensure classrooms are as physically distanced as possible.
- Ensure classrooms are disinfected between classes,when possible,and after school.
- Ensure supplies are readily available for custodians and teaching staff.
- Ensure adequate supervision is available in bus lots, parking lots, and in common areas of the buildings.
- Provide parents/caregivers with options for in person, phone, or virtual meetings.
- Ensure physical space used f
- or meetings allows for distancing guidelines.
- Ensure proper signage is visible in hallways and common areas.
- Eliminate non-essential parent and community volunteers entering the building to ensure the safety and health of students and
- staff.
- Prepare staff to transition to remote learning at any time.
- Communicate concerns to the District Office immediately.
Custodial Expectations
Make sure teachers are provided with needed daily supplies for sanitizing and disinf
- ecting.
- Disinfect common areas based on a sch
- edule provided by administration.
- Disinfect classrooms when possible during teacher planning, during lunch, and after school.
- Ensure designated doors are propped open during arrival and dismissal times.
- Ensure designated doors are closed after arrival and dismissal times.
- Clean and disinfect conference rooms after meetings.
- Disinfect restrooms based on a schedule provided by the administration.
- Disinfect nursing and isolation areas after students leave the area.
- Disinfect all table tops and seats before and after each breakfast/lunch.
- Make sure hand sanitizers remain filled.
Bus Driver Expectations
- Wear a mask or face shield while students are on the bus.
- Ensure students receive and properly wear a mask when boarding the bus.
- Ensure the first seat on each side behind the driver remains empty.
- Assign seats for contact tracing.
- Require students from the
- same household to sit together.
- Provide daily reminders to students of bus expectations.
- Ensure the bus is disinfected following outlined safety protocols.
- Keep hand sanitizer dispensers filled.
- Encourage use of hand sanitizer when exiting the bus.
- Communicate concerns to administration.
Technology Expectations
The District will provide a Chromebo
- ok for grades 3-12 to use throughout the day.
- The District will provide help desk assistance when technology issues occur.
- The District will support families without Wi-Fi if we go to remote learning.
- The district will provide parent trainings in Google Meet, Google Classroom, and Zoom.
- The district will provide staff trainings in Google Meet, Google Classroom, and Zoom.
- Students will use technology daily to familiarize them with online programs.
- An online option, VC Learning Academy, will be available.
- Students will have access to online platforms such as i-Ready, Reflex, Reading Counts, Study Island, Gizmos, and Exact Path.
- The district will provide important COVID-19 related information on the district’s website.
- The district will keep parents/caregivers informed via SchoolMessenger.
