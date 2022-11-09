Vinton County Voters Choose the GOP

MCARTHUR – Vinton County’s voters made their voices heard Tuesday for the statewide races.
Republicans up and down the ballot led the field.
A total of 8,933 out of 8,933 precincts have reported in Ohio, according to the Ohio Secretary of State's office.
All 20 precincts have reported in Vinton County. A total of 4,066 ballots were cast out of 8,482 registered voters, for a voter turnout of 47.94%.
Governor and Lieutenant Governor: Mike DeWine and John Husted, Republicans, 2,418,501 votes (63.06%), with 3,071 votes (77.81 percent) in Vinton County; Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens, Democrats, 1,497,866 votes (37.21%), with 824 votes (20.88%) in Vinton County.
Attorney General: Jeffrey Crossman, Democrat, 1,511,453 votes (39.34%), of which 856 votes (21.53%) were cast in Vinton County; Dave Yost, Republican, 2,330,610 votes (60.66%), of which 3.120 votes (78.47%) were cast in Vinton County.
Auditor of State: Keith Faber, Republican, 2,248,942 votes (59.27%), of which 6,641 votes (77.8%) were cast in Vinton County; Taylor Sappington, Democrat, 1,545,336 votes (40.73%), of which 1,895 votes (22.8%) were cast in Jackson County.
Secretary of State: Chelsea Clark, Democrat, 1,500,394 votes (39.14%), of which 845 votes (21.39%) were cast in Vinton County; Frank LaRose, Republican, 2,294,075 votes (59.85%), of which 3,037 votes (77.89%) were cast in Vinton County; Terpsehore Tore Maras, 41,257 votes (1.01%), of which 68 votes (1.7%) were cast in Vinton County.
Treasurer of State: Scott Schertzer, Democrat, 1,554,260 (40.94%), of which 892 votes (22.77%) were cast in Vinton County. Robert Sprague, Republican, 2,241,936 (59.06%) votes, of which 3.026 votes (77.23%) were cast in Vinton County.
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court: Jennifer Brunner, Democrat, 1,659,905 votes (43.39%), of which 942 votes (23.85%) were cast in Vinton County; Sharon Kennedy, Republican, 2,165,490 (56.61%) votes, of which 3,007 votes (76.15%) were cast in Vinton County.
Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court: Pat Fischer, Republican, 2,283,820 votes (57.15%), of which 3,005 votes (76.50%) were cast in Vinton County; Terri Jamison, Democrat, 1,712,621 votes (42.85%), of which 923 votes (23.50%) were cast in Vinton County.
Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court: Pat DeWine, Republican, 2,150,289 votes (57.11%), of which 2,929 votes (75.53%) were cast in Vinton County; Marilyn Zayas, Democratic, 1,615,049 votes (42.89%), of which 949 votes (24.47%) were cast in Vinton County.
US Senate: Tim Ryan, Democratic, 1,752,752 votes (46.16%), of which 1,019 votes (25.65%) were cast in Vinton County; JD Vance, Republican, 2,044,559 votes (53.84%), of which 2,948 votes (74.20%) were cast in Vinton County.
US House of Representatives, 2nd District: Samantha Meadows, Democrat, 64,329 votes (25.46%) of which 920 votes (23.53%) were cast in Vinton County; Brad Wenstrup, Republican, 188,300 votes (74.54%), of which 2,990 votes (76.47%) were cast in Vinton County.
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 4th District: Kristy Wilkin, Republican, ran unopposed and received 146,832 votes (100%), of which 3,149 votes were from Vinton County.
State Senator, 17th District: Gary Boone, Democrat, 25,963 votes (25.56%), of which 909 votes (23.17%) were from Vinton County; Shane Wilkin, Republican, 75,623 votes (74.44%), of which 3,014 votes (76.83) were from Vinton County.
State Representative, 92nd District: Mark Johnson, Republican, ran unopposed with 27,001 votes (100%), of which 3,183 votes were from Vinton County.
Ohio Constitutional Amendments
Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail:3,036,938 votes (77.05%) yes, of which 3,070 votes (79.37%) in Vinton County; 878,816 votes (22.24%) no, of which 798 votes (20.63%) were from in Vinton County.
Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote: 3,032,817 votes (77.05%) yes, of which 3,202 votes (82.08%) were cast in Vinton County; 903,200 votes (22.95%) no, of which 699 votes (17.92%) were cast in Vinton County.
