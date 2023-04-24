MCARTHUR – The Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival offered a preview of queen/court contestants this past weekend and the festival's schedule has been announced.
Festival's Miss pageant was Saturday and the Little Miss pageant was Sunday.
Pageants' results are maintained in a secure location by Vinton County National Bank.
The 2023 VCWTF Queen and Court will be crowned on Saturday, May 6, after the Grand Parade. Little Miss results will be announced at 11:30 a.m. on the Main Stage on Sunday, May 7.
A draft schedule of the 38th annual festival that takes place between May 4 and May 7 is published at the end of this story.
Here's a recap of the Miss Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival Contestants:
• Emma Leaming, Parents: Kacy Pettet and Max Leaming; Vinton County High School freshman; sponsored by Smoke n Beans Coffee Bar
• Cassidy Graham, Parents: Janie and Matt Graham, VCHS freshman; sponsored by Caudill chipping
• Bailey Wellman, Parents: William and Cara Wellman; VCHS sophomore; sponsored by title town training
• Eliza Smith, Parents: Angela and Kenneth Smith; VCHS sophomore; sponsored by garret ridge turkey calls
• Brooklyn Burns, Parents Marsha and Scott Burns; VCHS Junior; sponsored by KTR Cattle
• Leila Haislop, Parents: Wendi Graves and Paul Haislop; VCHS sophomore; sponsored by DMC Construction
• Kasandra Peoples, Parents: Joseph and Nikki Peoples; VCHS sophomore; sponsored by the main eatery
• Jaynah Zimmerman, Parents: Ashlee and Tyler Saunders, VCHS freshman; sponsored by Zimmerman’s AJ’s Towing
• Lily Young, Parents: Melinda and Hunter Young; VCHS Sophomore; sponsored by Twin Oak Veneer
• Allison Champion, Parents: Marie and Brian champion; VCHS freshman; sponsored by Dr. Arthur Huntley
• Gracie Peters, Parents: Mark and Sheri Peters, VCHS senior; sponsored by LMP Machine
Little Miss
Contestants
• Vivian Grace Timmons, 8 years old, Parents: Jennifer and Brad Timmons; West Elementary 2nd grade; Sponsored by Jennifer Kristin Photography
• Natalie Nicole Reynolds, 6 years old, Parents: Rick and Angie Reynolds; West Elementary 1st grade; sponsored by KTR Cattle
• Raelynn Bentley, 9 years old, Parents: Brittany Bentle; Central Elementary 3rd grade; sponsored by Bentley Corgi LLC Megan Bentley
• Isabella Horn, 8 years old, Parents: Josh and Breana Horn; Central Elementary 2nd grade; sponsored by Mary and Martha by Rachel Bledsoe
• Aurora Osborn, 9 years old, Parents: Jeana Osborn, Dave Francis and biological mom Christina; Central Elementary 3rd grade; sponsored by Edgewood Manor of Wellston (Heather Remy)
• Arabella Duff, 9 years old, Parents: Hope Duff; Central Elementary 3rd grade; sponsored by Quest Express LLC
Information about the contestants and name spellings provided by the Wild Turkey Festival.
Published below is the 38th Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival Schedule of Events
For more information, see www.vcwtf.org
Thursday – May 4
5:00 p.m. Festival Booths Open and Midway Ride Matinee—Ride all you want for one price
• National Anthem and musical performance by the Vinton County High School Marching Band
Tonight on the Main Stage
6:30 p.m. Karaoke Contest presented by Out of the Box Entertainment
Friday – May 5
12:00 p.m. Festival Vendor Booths Open
5:00 p.m. Midway Rides Open
6:00 p.m. Introduction of the 2023 Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival Queen Contestants on the Main Stage
Tonight’s Main Stage Emcee: Carlin Hagerty
Friday’s Main Stage Entertainment
6:30 p.m. The Chase-- Not just another tribute band...a classic rock experience!
8:30 p.m. Kelly Caldwell and Kashmere- Igniting the stage with 80’s Rock Anthems
Saturday – May 6
8:00 a.m - Noon McArthur Delta Lodge #207 Pancake Breakfast--Masonic Lodge, 107 N. Market St.
9:30 a.m. Baton Twirling Show—Main Stage Area
11:00 a.m. Wild Turkey Festival Cornhole Tournament—sponsored by Holzapfel Clinic
12:00 p.m. Festival Vendor Booths Open
1:00 p.m. Midway Rides Open
1:00 p.m. Festival & Fair Queen’s Luncheon: Central Elementary School (by Invitation Only)
1:00 p.m. Thunder Roads Great Lakes Vintage and Classic Bike Show and Thunder Zone
Sponsored by A.T. Hoy Transport
1:30 p.m. Vinton County Line Dancers Performance—Main Stage Area
2:00 p.m. Blue Diggity---Bluegrass Music on the Main Stage—sponsored by Ivan and Deanna Tribe
4:30 p.m. Introduction of Visiting Fair and Festival Royalty: Main Stage
6:00 p.m. Grand Parade: On the streets of McArthur
7:00 p.m. Crowning of the 2023 Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival Queen and Court: Main Stage
Tonight’s Main Stage Emcee: Carlin Hagerty
Saturday Evening’s Main Stage Entertainment
Sponsored by Superior Hardwoods, Vinton County National Bank, and Buckeye Hills Career Center
8:00 p.m. Jess Kellie Adams—Nashville Recording Artist
Sunday – May 7
11:00 a.m- Noon Baby Contest Registration
11:00 a.m. Car Show Registration (Library Parking Lot)
12:00 p.m. Car Show (Library Parking Lot)—Presented by Zinn Brothers Automotive of McArthur
Sponsored by Campbell’s Market, Davis Veterinary Clinic, NIMCO, and Osborne Equipment
12:00 p.m. Festival Vendor Booths Open and Midway Ride Matinee—Ride all you want for one price.
12:00 p.m. Buckeye State Pedal Tractor Pull--Sanctioned by National Pedal Pullers Association
• Open to ages 4-12; No registration fee
• Top placing 3 boys and 3 girls in each age division will qualify for the State Pedal Tractor Pull
12:30 p.m. Little Miss Gobblerette & Little Mr. Gobbler Contest Winners Announced (Main Stage)
1:00 p.m. Baby Contest (Main Stage)
3:00 p.m. Gospel Harmony Boys—On the Main Stage--Christian Music Hall of Fame Artists
4:45 p.m. Raffle Drawings
5:00 p.m. Festival Closes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.