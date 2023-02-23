MCARTHUR – Coalition for Rural and Appalachian Schools paid tribute to Jay Wallace as being an Outstanding Middle School Educator.
A computer science teacher, Wallace has been an educator at Vinton County Schools for more than 25 years.
The Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools (CORAS), in partnership with the Ohio University Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, is an organization of 110 school districts and other educational institutions in the 32-county region of Ohio designated as Appalachia.
According to Wallace’s nomination that the school system sent to CORA:
Professionalism, caring and connection are four words that summarize Mr. Wallace’s daily performance. As a result, he is well respected by students and colleagues.
In addition to regular classroom instruction, Mr. Wallace presents unique and innovative learning opportunities such as Lego robotics and coding. Both provide an introduction to engineering and an opportunity for students to apply technology skills beyond the curriculum.
Mr. Wallace also goes above and beyond his required duties as a teacher by making sure that technology resources are properly maintained and readily accessible for use.
For these reasons and more, Mr. Wallace is our nominee.
In other Vinton Schools’ news, several folks announced their retirements at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting:
• Elaine Webb – handicap bus aide
• Ruth Ann Cline – guidance aide at Vinton County High school
• Mary Fee – head cook at Central Elementary
• Nora Brooks – librarian at Central Elementary
Board recognized the service of its 25-year employees as follows:
• Kimberly Arthur – Central Elementary Principal
• Loretta Barnett –Teacher at West Elementary
• Marsha Burns – Teacher at West Elementary
• Jay Wallace – Teacher at Middle School
Highlights from the Board meeting include:
• Approved an update of the Superintendent’s job description and provided an evaluation tool. Superintendent Rick Brooks’ contract will be up for renewal July 31, 2025.
The job description and evaluation is posted with the web version of this story at vintonjacksoncourier.com
• Approved a Memorandum of Understanding for the summer Rural Meals Delivery Project. The agreement states that St. Francis Evangelization and VCLSD partner to ensure delivery of 11 nutritious meals weekly to Summer Food Service Program sites. The agreement is effective from May 30 through Aug. 31.
Vinton County Schools’ responsibility in the agreement is to provide confirmation that the county has been Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) eligible in the past and a great number of children will be income eligible for the Summer Meal Delivery Program, allow packets to be distributed through elementary schools to get information to families regarding the summer innovative meal program and if able, teachers will help to identify families they believe would most benefit from the meal delivery program.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing continued membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
