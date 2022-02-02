McARTHUR – Both the McArthur Fire Department and Zaleski Vol. Fire Department were among 16 departments in Southeastern Ohio that received a portion of a $3.5 million statewide grant to help small fire departments improve communication systems.
Southeastern Ohio fire departments received nearly $250,000 of funding through the Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems (MARCS) grant, a part of a larger state funding package designed to support law enforcement and first responders, a press release said.
The grant program helps offset the costs local fire departments incur for MARCS-related radio equipment and services, the release said.
The McArthur Fire Department received $21,863, while the Zaleski Vol. Fire Department received $720.
McArthur Fire Chief Curt Russ said the grant will be used to purchase six new handheld radios and microphones.
Russ said that all of the county’s fire departments will transition to using MARCS for communication, with the hope that the system will allow for better coverage and easier communication between departments.
“The MARCS system provides statewide, secure, reliable public service wireless communication for first responders,” the press release said. “There are currently more than 120,000 voice units and over 1,800 mobile data units on the MARCS system with over 2,800 local, state and federal agencies statewide.”
Once the Vinton County Sheriff’s office completes its move, the new equipment will be installed and brought into service. Russ hopes the installation is completed sometime during the spring.
“I’m just really hopeful that the way the MARCS system works will be beneficial for everybody in the county,” Russ said.
Zaleski Fire Chief Mark Peters said that the department will use the grant to pay service fees for Zaleski’s MARCS radios, but noted the amount awarded was half of what the department had applied for.
“We usually apply for $1,560, and for some reason, in the last three or four years, they just paid for part of it,” Peters said. “Some fire departments may apply for it and not get it at all.”
He said when the department initially purchased MARCS radios several years ago using a state grant, service fees for the radios were fully covered by grant funding. He said the department has about 13 radios, and each costs about $120 a year.
Peters said the department, which is the poorest in Vinton County, will have to hold more fundraisers to help absorb the cost.
