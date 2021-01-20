For over a year, Jeri Ann Bentley with the Vinton County Health Department along with Troy Thacker and Jason Farmer from Vinton Industries have been collaborating on a project to help bring healthy snack options to county residents.
After VCHD puts feelers out to local businesses to see if their employees would be interested in healthy vending machine foods, Superior Hardwoods of Ohio, Inc. jumped on board. Taste tests were done with employees to ascertain what snacks would do best if included.
VCHD used funds from the Creating Healthy Communities grants, designed to be used to promote healthier eating habits and activity levels, to purchase the machines while Vinton Industries was tasked with maintaining and helping to deliver the machines upon arrival.
Currently, a quarter of the items in the machines fall under the food service guidelines with the goal of this expanding to three quarters over the next year. Schools and multiple businesses have reached out expressing their interests on being involved with the Creating Healthy Communities program.
The collaboration has meant a great deal to the clients of Vinton Industries, helping them get out into the community and receiving training in new jobs. Josh Mckinney, a client of Vinton Industries, has taken on the task of maintaining the machines with glee.
Vinton Industries Operations Manager Troy Thacker explained that he has seen a huge difference in the clients that have chosen to become involved with the projects they have been working on since he started with the company a year ago.
“Everybody can come and learn if they want to. Everybody has an opportunity. It went from everyone coming here and sitting on chairs and just sitting around listening to music or wanting to watch tv or grabbing their phones and getting in a corner to wearing their Carhartt’s, bringing their lunch boxes, and being treated as a worker.”, said Thacker.
Thacker went on to say that the jobs Vinton Industries gives their clients helps empower them, gives them purpose, and encourages self sufficiency.
Jeri Ann Bentley from VCHD visited Superior Hardwoods to see how the installation was going and she stated that employees were clearly excited about the new machine.
“I got stopped by three different employees just coming in and out of the break room asking ‘when are we going to be up and running’ and ‘are we good to go yet?’ “
The team isn’t simply going to stop at vending machines though. Future plans include the incorporation of walking and bike paths throughout the town. Vinton Industries also works as the farmer’s market managers with VCHD who assists with signage and promotion. Vinton Industries has plans to create a community garden as well with VCHD intending to help support.
This partnership represents a change for Vinton Industries as they hope to become a bigger part of the community as a whole.
Thacker stated, “Vinton Industries has always been a cloistered environment. You can hide behind protecting your clients...or you can engage your clients to get outside and be part of the community.”
Farmer piggybacked from there saying, “We’ve been here for 30 years and never been a part of the community and that’s gotta change now.”
Bentley expressed excitement for the future of the partnership, saying, “I’m proud to be partnered with them. I think together we will be able to do a lot for the community.”
