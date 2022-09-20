Starting next week, the Vinton-Jackson Courier will be distributed on Fridays.
The move from Wednesday to a new day allows more time to gather additional news content for this award winning weekly that has served the folks in this neck of the woods for decades.
New distribution day starts officially on Friday, Sept. 30.
“The changeover will allow us more time to get the most up to the minute news in the paper before the weekend,” Vinton-Jackson Editor Miles Layton said. “Thank you for supporting our community newspaper. We’re growing, gaining new subscribers and advertisers daily. A new distribution day gives our readers and advertisers more bang for their buck.”
Worth noting, we’ve added two key columnists to our staff – Karen Wyant with her Round the Town column and Sandy Leonard with her Country Cooking column.
And we’re building our local sports coverage because we think that every athlete, whether they throw a 40-yard pass or run 3.1 miles, deserves a bit of ink in the local paper. Those scholars that achieve academic Honor Roll success will see their names in the paper too same as the local politicos and civic leaders who shape their communities.
Vinton-Jackson Courier encourages people with story tips or who want to contribute new/sports articles to reach out to our Facebook page or email at mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
Thanks for your support.
