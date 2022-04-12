Last week was National Public Health Week (NPHW), but both Vinton and Jackson Counties bear poor public health ratings compared to the rest of Ohio.
According to 2021 data from countyhealthrankings.org, 24% of adults in Vinton County and 23% of adults in Jackson County reported having poor or fair health. This is significantly higher than the state average of 18% of adults.
Delaware County, just north of Columbus, reported the lowest percentage of adults with poor or fair health, and Adams County in southern Ohio reported the highest.
Jackson County Public Health Commissioner Kevin Aston said he thinks there are two factors that contribute to a high level of low public health for the county.
The first is behavioral factors, which includes things like nutrition, drug use, activity levels and more. According to countyhealthrankings.org, around 30% of adults in both Vinton and Jackson Counties report tobacco use and over 40% of adults in both Vinton and Jackson Counties report obesity. Both of these statistics are about 10% higher than the state average.
“Those behaviors are often difficult to change because they are long term habits,” Aston said.
The Vinton County Health Department (VCHD) urges residents who use tobacco and want to quit to call Ohio’s Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW, or 1-800-784-8669.
Aston said the second set of factors contributing to overall low public health is a lack of consumption of healthcare.
“I think that there’s a cost barrier, but there’s also a culture of nonconsumption of healthcare for a variety of reasons,” Aston said. “We tend to not seek out preventative care, and instead wait until it gets too painful.”
Vinton and Jackson Counties have a much higher ratio of primary care physicians to community members, but Aston said this is not just a problem for these counties, but the entire southeastern Ohio region.
He said it is hard to change this trend, but the Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) works to educate the public on the importance of good lifestyle behaviors and utilizing preventative care. JCHD has over 100 programs, all aimed at preventing illness and death.
VCHD also encourages residents to live an overall healthier lifestyle through their work made possible by the Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) grant. This grant is awarded by the Ohio Department of Health.
CHC is an “initiative that focuses on preventing chronic disease through increased access to healthy foods and physical activity opportunities,” according to VCHD’s website. Through the grant, the health department is able to utilize “policy, system & environment changes to create communities where the healthy choice is the easy choice.
NPHW is put on each year by the American Public Health Association. This year was the 27th annual NPHW and the theme was “Public Health is Where You Are,” according to nphw.org.
Aston encourages community members to think about public health often, instead of just one week of the year. For those who wish to learn more about public health and what they can do to change their lifestyle, Aston recommends following the health department of Facebook @JacksonCOPublicHealth, or to check out resources on its website.
“The health of the community is a collection of individuals. It is a culture,” Aston said. “Changing that will also take a collection of individuals. These are very complex problems. There’s no one ‘do this and it will fix everything’ sort of solution.”
