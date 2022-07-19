Vinton-Jackson round-up: God's Country

Miles Layton

A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson counties...

First, my name is Miles and I’ll be handing things in God’s country for the foreseeable future at the Vinton-Jackson Courier.

Our editor Patrick got a good job – be covering the legislature in Springfield Illinois. Good luck.

As for me, I am the Region Editor for APG Ohio – leading newspapers near and far across Buckeye country.

God puts folks where they are needed most and I choose to work in southeast Ohio. I know more than a bit about the area and the people of Vinton and Jackson counties.

I strongly believe community newspapers are important.

Send news tips, announcements and more to mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com

And a shout-out to Brandi Betts, Sandy and Jim Leonard, Norman Gilliland and many, many other folks who I have met over the years.

Per Oak Hill Council President Jennifer Hughes, the Margaret Ann Pool will have free admission for the Community on Saturday, Aug. 6, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

This free event was designated by the Oak Hill Village Council for families to enjoy.

In case of postponement, the event will be held on Saturday, Aug.13, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Village of Oak Hill will be holding their Community-wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 6.

All village residents are invited to participate by setting up their sales.

In other news, the Vinton County Historical and Genealogical Society will be having their annual wreath laying ceremony on Saturday, July 23.

Those visiting Oak Hill on this day are encouraged to be mindful of pedestrians and be patient with other motorists.

This annual event is held each year, on the first Saturday of August and hosted by the Oak Hill Village Council.

