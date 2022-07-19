featured Vinton-Jackson round-up: God's Country By Miles Layton Editor Jul 19, 2022 Jul 19, 2022 Updated Jul 19, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Miles Layton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A round-up of all things Vinton and Jackson counties...First, my name is Miles and I’ll be handing things in God’s country for the foreseeable future at the Vinton-Jackson Courier.Our editor Patrick got a good job – be covering the legislature in Springfield Illinois. Good luck.As for me, I am the Region Editor for APG Ohio – leading newspapers near and far across Buckeye country.God puts folks where they are needed most and I choose to work in southeast Ohio. I know more than a bit about the area and the people of Vinton and Jackson counties.I strongly believe community newspapers are important.Send news tips, announcements and more to mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.comAnd a shout-out to Brandi Betts, Sandy and Jim Leonard, Norman Gilliland and many, many other folks who I have met over the years.Per Oak Hill Council President Jennifer Hughes, the Margaret Ann Pool will have free admission for the Community on Saturday, Aug. 6, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.This free event was designated by the Oak Hill Village Council for families to enjoy.In case of postponement, the event will be held on Saturday, Aug.13, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.The Village of Oak Hill will be holding their Community-wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 6.All village residents are invited to participate by setting up their sales.In other news, the Vinton County Historical and Genealogical Society will be having their annual wreath laying ceremony on Saturday, July 23.Those visiting Oak Hill on this day are encouraged to be mindful of pedestrians and be patient with other motorists.This annual event is held each year, on the first Saturday of August and hosted by the Oak Hill Village Council. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vinton County Oak Hill Village Council News Institutes Politics Commerce Resident Newspaper Event Yard Sale Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Dear Abby: Woman can't stop thinking about her husband's friend Oak Hill Superintendent announces resignation Jackson County Sheriff's Reports Jackson County Fair starts on Thursday Vinton-Jackson round-up: God's Country Trending Recipes
