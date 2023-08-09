Republican Candidates Dominate Statewide Elections

With all of the state's precincts reporting, 1,744,094 Ohioans cast "no" votes against (57.01%)and 1,315,346 Ohioans cast "yes" votes (42.99%) in the Aug. 8 Special Election for State Issue 1.


  

Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments