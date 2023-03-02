Vinton County Sheriff's Office activity report February 28:
0048: Deputies responded to Kelly Road in reference to livestock in the roadway.
0210: Deputies checked a suspicious person on State Route 160.
0522: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
0533: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
0604: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at the Dollar General in Hamden.
0819: Deputies checked the Lakeview Church On State Route 93 upon request.
0823: Deputies responded to the Clinton Township building in reference to a breaking and entering. The incident is under investigation.
1500: Deputies responded to French Road in reference to an overdose. Kristyn Leonard was arrested at the scene on outstanding warrants out of the Chillicothe Police Department. Chillicothe Police took custody of Leonard from Deputies.
1603: Deputies impounded a suspected stolen motorcycle on South Market Street in McArthur. This incident is currently under investigation.
2114: Deputies responded to Newsome Road after receiving a complaint of gunshots.
Vinton County Sheriff's Office activity report for February 27:
0832: Deputies handled a complaint of fraud at the Sheriff's Office.
0905: Deputies patrolled State Route 324 after receiving a complaint of livestock in the roadway.
1345: Deputies responded to U.S. Highway 50 in reference to a trespassing complaint.
1740: Deputies checked a residence on State Route 93 upon request.
1947: Deputies responded to U.S. Highway 50 in reference to a burglary.
2005: Deputies conducted a well being check on East Mill Street in McArthur.
2336: Deputies responded to McDonald's Restaurant in McArthur in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
Vinton County Sheriff's Office activity report for the weekend of February 24-26:
0659: Deputies responded to a residential burglary alarm on Wheelabout Road.
0859: Deputies provided a civil standby on Haynes Hollow Road.
1445: Deputies conducted a well being check on State Route 327.
2137: Deputies responded to State Route 683 in reference to a Domestic complaint.
02/25/23
0811: Deputies responded to a suspicious person on State Route 683.
1248: Deputies responded to State Route 327 in reference to a Domestic dispute.
1425: Deputies patrolled the Wilkesville area after receiving a call from the Meigs County Sheriff's Office about a vehicle pursuit that led into Vinton County.
1448: Deputies patrolled State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of children playing near the roadway.
1536: Deputies patrolled Stevens Branck Road after receiving a complaint of reckless driving.
1920: Deputies patrolled U.S. Highway 50 in reference to reckless driving.
2052: Deputies responded to Creola Cemetery in reference to a fight.
02/26/23
0024: Deputies patrolled Kelly Road after receiving a complaint of gunshots.
0146: Deputies responded to Wilkesville Avenue in Hamden in reference to property damage.
0228: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at Lake Alma State Park.
0337: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on Union Ridge Road.
0413: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street in McArthur.
0724: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
1100: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 32.
1119: Deputies received a complaint of fraud.
1121: Deputies checked a 911 hangup on Kelly Road.
1326: Deputies responded to an alarm drop on Schoolie Road.
1358: Deputies patrolled South Market Street in McArthur in reference to a suspicious person.
1804: Deputies responded to Dunkle Creek Road in reference to threats.
2153: Deputies checked a 911 hangup on Eagle Mills Road.
