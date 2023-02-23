Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report for February 20:
0746: Deputies dispatched a deer that had been hit on Airport Road.
0955: Deputies responded to North Pearl Street in McArthur in reference to a burglary.
1053: Deputies responded to State Route 93 in reference to a commercial burglary alarm.
1242: Deputies relayed a message from Adena Hospital on State Route 160.
1350: Deputies checked an open door at South Elementary School.
1411: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
1451: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1538: Deputies arrested Anna Ervin in reference to a theft investigation. Ervin was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
1705: Deputies recovered a lost ID from U.S. Highway 50.
1711: Deputies conducted a well being check on State Route 327.
1724: Deputies responded to State Route 93 in reference to a non-injury vehicle crash.
2102: Deputies responded to Maple Drive in McArthur in reference to a mental health crisis.
2140: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
2145: Deputies patrolled West Main Street in McArthur in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
2219: Deputies patrolled Wilson Avenue in Hamden in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report for the weekend of February 17-19:
02/17/23
0644: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
0758: Deputies checked a suspicious person on Mount Olive Road.
0913: Deputies patrolled Carr Ridge Road after receiving a complaint of a reckless driver.
0954: Deputies conducted a well being check on Bolar Road.
1218: Deputies responded to Newsome Road in reference to a trespassing complaint.
1530: Deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Rocky Steep Road.
1714: Deputies provided a special detail for the Vinton County High School Basketball game.
1741: Deputies took a report of a stolen Kayak on Stone Quarry Road.
1833: Deputies patrolled Carr Ridge Road in reference to a reckless driver.
2018: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
2140: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at Elk Cemetery.
2253: Deputies responded to Club Vinton in reference to receiving a complaint of a person with a gun. The individual left prior to Deputies arriving.
02/18/23
0116: Deputies patrolled U.S. Highway 50 after receiving a complaint of a reckless driver.
0338: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle in Zaleski.
0433: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
0448: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
0538: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
0909: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on U.S. Highway 50.
1017: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1055: Deputies patrolled Curry Road in reference to receiving a complaint of gunshots.
1107: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1129: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on Alder Road.
1255: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
1304: Deputies responded to Veterans Memorial Drive in McArthur in reference to vandalism.
1406: Deputies received a complaint of an internet scam.
1421: Deputies responded to U.S. Highway 50 in reference to a dead horse in the field.
2057: Deputies conducted a well being check on Lakeview Road.
02/19/23
0032: Deputies handled a Domestic complaint at the Sheriff’s Office.
0537: Deputies received a complaint of a theft in Zaleski.
0922: Deputies checked a disabled vehicle on State Route 32.
1010: Deputies arrested Heath Whetstone on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Deputies discovered suspected methamphetamine on Whetstone’s person upon a search. Whetstone was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. Additional charges will be filed with the Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office.
1051: Deputies responded to Meeksville Road in reference to a horse being stuck in a fence.
1242: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
1404: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Prattsville Road.
1414: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1437: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1621: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
2007: Deputies responded to North Walnut Street in McArthur in reference to a mental health crisis.
2025: Deputies responded to State Route 93 in reference to a Domestic disturbance.
2127: Deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle out of Jackson County on Pretty Run Road. Braxton Brown was arrested and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in relation to the incident.
Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report February 16:
0005: Deputies responded to Geng Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
0456: Deputies responded to Mt. Olive Road in reference to a Domestic disturbance. Trevor Forrest was arrested and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
0736: Deputies checked a disabled vehicle on State Route 327.
1046: Deputies received a complaint of a theft on Long Run Road.
1246: Deputies received a complaint of a theft on Rocky Steep Road.
1424: Deputies responded to Ponetown Road in reference to a theft.
1549: Deputies responded to U.S. Highway 50 in reference to a theft.
1556: Deputies responded to Wheelabout Road in reference to a mental health crisis.
1658: Deputies responded to McKinnis avenue in Hamden in reference to a trespasser.
1847: Deputies recovered stolen property On Mckinnis Avenue in Hamden.
