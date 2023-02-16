Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report February 14:
0301: Deputies responded to Central Avenue in Hamden in reference to a Domestic disturbance.
0831: Deputies responded to L&S Drive Thru in reference to a burglary alarm. Everything was okay.
1008: Deputies handled a civil issue in the Sheriff’s Office lobby.
1045: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50 in reference to receiving a complaint of a reckless driver.
1529: Deputies checked a disabled vehicle on State Route 93.
1649: Deputies responded to Murphy Remy Road in reference to a death.
2139: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 160.
2217: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 32.
2301: Deputies patrolled Old Dixon Road in reference to receiving complaints of gunshots.
2331: Deputies responded to Bud’s One Stop in McArthur in reference to a counterfeit bill being passed. Charles Weese was arrested and transported Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report February 13:
0100: Deputies responded to Pumpkin Ridge Road in reference to a Domestic disturbance.
0210: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at Lake Hope State Park.
0329: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
0414: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
0501: Deputies checked a residence on State Route 327.
0734: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
0909: Deputies patrolled Stapleton Road in reference to a vehicle blocking the roadway.
1034: Deputies responded to Goosecreek Road in reference to a stolen vehicle.
1206: Deputies received a complaint of threats being made.
1350: Deputies responded to State Forrest Road in reference to a juvenile taking a firearm.
1537: Deputies took custody of James Mash by order of the Vinton County Common Pleas Court. Mash was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
1651: Deputies patrolled Prattsville Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
1902: Deputies responded to State Route 93 in reference to a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was located.
2101: Deputies responded to Beard Cemetary in reference to a possible overdose.
Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report for the weekend of February 10, 2023 through February 12:
02/10/23:
0902: Deputies checked a disabled vehicle on State Route 93.
1010: Deputies handled a civil issue on the phone.
1337: Deputies responded to Beech Grove Road in reference to a house being shot.
1339: Deputies recovered suspected drugs on State Route 160.
1523: Deputies responded to McMillin Road in reference to threats.
1725: Deputies conducted a well being check on Two Mile Road.
1755: Deputies recovered a fake $100 dollar bill from the McArthur Goodwill donation box.
1932: Deputies responded to State Route 689 in reference to a Domestic disturbance.
2200: Deputies responded to the Vinton County High School in reference to a non injury vehicle crash.
2301: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on Barleon Road. Deputies arrested Keith Wright at the scene on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Wright was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
02/11/23:
0042: Deputies relayed a message for the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office on Mt. Zion Road.
0552: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on State Route 677.
0725: Deputies responded to a Domestic disturbance on Depue Road.
1521: Deputies responded to Duncan Square in reference to a fight.
1643: Deputies assisted McArthur Police Department in a foot pursuit. Robert Maxwell was taken into custody on active warrants out of Vinton County. Maxwell was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
2130: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
2140: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on State Route 683.
02/12/23:
0106: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on State Route 683. The vehicle was impounded by Deputies.
0611: Deputies patrolled West Main Street in McArthur for a reckless driver.
0858: Deputies provided a civil standby on Boring Road.
1020: Deputies responded to Bolar Road in reference to a vehicle crash involving a deer.
1205: Deputies took a report of a theft on State Route 328.
1317: Deputies responded to West Junction Road in reference to a trespassing complaint.
1321: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
1423: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.
1543: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Hamden.
1714: Deputies took custody of Terry McDonald for outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Mcdonald was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
1857: Deputies responded to Xenia Apartments in McArthur in reference to gunshots.
