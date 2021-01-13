Vinton County had the distinction of being one of twelve counties in the state to receive personal protection equipment from the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) as part of a grant funded through the Governor’s Office of Appalachia.
Vinton, Jackson, Highland, Gallia, Lawrence, Scioto, Pike, Ross, Adams, Brown, Fayette, and Clermont counties all had deliveries of PPE sent just following the holidays to help with each counties respective emergency development departments distribute the equipment to those in need.
Each county sent in their own wish lists and in total, the OVRDC spent $150,000 from the grant funds on supplies. Vinton County was sent the following:
- 5800 3-Ply Surgical Masks
- 1800 N-95 Masks
- 125 boxes of Nitrile Gloves
- 25 Tyvek Overalls with hoods
- 20 non to
- uch Thermometers
- 25 cases of Hand Sanitizer
- 10 cases of Disinfecting Wipes
- 10 Hand Sanitizing Stations
Commissioner Eberts and Director of Vinton County Emergency Management Agency Bill Faught both expressed sincere gratitude for OVRDC for the equipment.
The project collaboration began when OVRDC gained support from the Governor’s Office of Appalachia Director John Carey to use development project grant funding to assist with the COVID issues, in particular dwindling PPE supplies in Ohio Appalachia counties. The idea to focus on PPE issues came from OVRDC Executive Director John Hemmings and Development Coordinator Jessica Keeton who worked on getting the project up and running.
IN a press release to the media, Keeton stated, “During the initial shutdown back in the spring, we had a lot of conversations at OVRDC about what to do to help our local governments respond to the crisis. County services were affected, and businesses were shut down. It seemed the best way to help get the economy moving again would be to do our part to fight the COVID virus and help alleviate shortages of personal protective equipment. It made sense to do what we could to fill the gap. We had the counties tell us what they needed, so we could provide what would be meaningful for them,”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.